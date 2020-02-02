Airwick Air Freshener Pure Spring Aerosol 250 Ml

Spring is here!
This is a lovely fresh smell. I don’t normally use air freshener because I find them overpowering but this is very light and doesn’t leave the telltale wet patches that you often find. Perfect for freshening up rooms during a cold winter and giving hope that it will be spring soon!
Efficient
I tried this spray and love it. The smell is quite intense and a little pull goes a long way. It doesn't leave a watery mist and gets rid of all lingering odours throughout my flat, leaving behind a lovely, fresh scent that lasts for hours.
Great brand, great smell.
Lovely spring smell which lingers all around the house and smells last quite a while. Doesnt leave floors wet or slippery. Once you spray up high, the smell spreads and leaves your home smelling of spring flowers
Very nice smell
Very nice smell and in just a small can but can last a very long time and the scent is quite strong and it does get rid of the oders and the trigger makes sure not a lot comes out only want you need very pleased
Great smell
I really loved the smell of this air freshener, I have a cat who can sometimes be a bit smelly and this worked really well and you only need a little spray and the smell really lasts a long time. I think this is really good value as the can will last for a while.
Lovely smell
Very beautiful packaging and spraying once or twice is enough for room. which leave lovely smell and stay longer. its not over-perfumed but quite flowery. I really love this spray, very please and impress.
Smells so fresh!
I have been very impressed with this air freshener. It has a vapour spray so you don’t have to worry about any residue getting on the furniture, kids or pets. It has a good fragrance cover and has a lovely clean smell. It’s quite a smell bottle so fits nicely on the bathroom shelves. It eradicated nasty smells quickly and efficiently.
Long lasting perfect
I got this a few weeks ago and started to use it all around the house. And it's smells so nice and fresh which I like in a spray..and the smell lasts quite along time which is something good as when I have visitors I don't have to spray again. Also I got compliments from family and I love it and would highly recommend this products
Great Air freshener
Really nice smelling air freshener. Masks odours but doesn’t leave the room wet. Would most definitely purchase again and has a light fragrance of spring flowers. The container looks pretty to and is easy to spray
Loving the scent!
The scent is so gorgeous and very intense! Smells of flowers and last hours ! Honestly, I never had a air freshener as good as this , and what impressed me most is once you spray it doesn't spray water , just fragrance and no wet spray . Absolutely loving it!