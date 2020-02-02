By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Airwick Air Freshener Pure Spring Aerosol 250 Ml

4.5(18)Write a review
Airwick Air Freshener Pure Spring Aerosol 250 Ml
Product Description

  • Pure Spring Delight
  • For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • With its new formula with no added water, Air Wick Pure neutralises odours with no water fall down and diffuses a fresh and wonderful fragrance in your home.

RB- Health, hygiene, home

  • No added water
  • Neutralises odours
  • Just fragrance, no wet spray
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Produce of

Made in E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Hold can upright and aim away from body, pull trigger firmly and spray towards the centre of the room.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents cab be harmful or fatal. Do not breathe aerosol.
  • Use only in well ventilated areas.
  • DANGER
  • CONTAINS: 1-(1,-2,3,4,5,6,7,8,-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, Butylphenyl methylpropional, alpha-Hexylcinnamaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318
  • www.airwick.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

18 Reviews

Spring is here!

4 stars

This is a lovely fresh smell. I don’t normally use air freshener because I find them overpowering but this is very light and doesn’t leave the telltale wet patches that you often find. Perfect for freshening up rooms during a cold winter and giving hope that it will be spring soon!

Efficient

5 stars

I tried this spray and love it. The smell is quite intense and a little pull goes a long way. It doesn't leave a watery mist and gets rid of all lingering odours throughout my flat, leaving behind a lovely, fresh scent that lasts for hours.

Great brand, great smell.

5 stars

Lovely spring smell which lingers all around the house and smells last quite a while. Doesnt leave floors wet or slippery. Once you spray up high, the smell spreads and leaves your home smelling of spring flowers

Very nice smell

4 stars

Very nice smell and in just a small can but can last a very long time and the scent is quite strong and it does get rid of the oders and the trigger makes sure not a lot comes out only want you need very pleased

Great smell

5 stars

I really loved the smell of this air freshener, I have a cat who can sometimes be a bit smelly and this worked really well and you only need a little spray and the smell really lasts a long time. I think this is really good value as the can will last for a while.

Lovely smell

5 stars

Very beautiful packaging and spraying once or twice is enough for room. which leave lovely smell and stay longer. its not over-perfumed but quite flowery. I really love this spray, very please and impress.

Smells so fresh!

5 stars

I have been very impressed with this air freshener. It has a vapour spray so you don’t have to worry about any residue getting on the furniture, kids or pets. It has a good fragrance cover and has a lovely clean smell. It’s quite a smell bottle so fits nicely on the bathroom shelves. It eradicated nasty smells quickly and efficiently.

Long lasting perfect

5 stars

I got this a few weeks ago and started to use it all around the house. And it's smells so nice and fresh which I like in a spray..and the smell lasts quite along time which is something good as when I have visitors I don't have to spray again. Also I got compliments from family and I love it and would highly recommend this products

Great Air freshener

5 stars

Really nice smelling air freshener. Masks odours but doesn’t leave the room wet. Would most definitely purchase again and has a light fragrance of spring flowers. The container looks pretty to and is easy to spray

Loving the scent!

5 stars

The scent is so gorgeous and very intense! Smells of flowers and last hours ! Honestly, I never had a air freshener as good as this , and what impressed me most is once you spray it doesn't spray water , just fragrance and no wet spray . Absolutely loving it!

1-10 of 18 reviews

