By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Airwick Air Freshener Aerosol Pure Cherry 250 Ml

4.5(24)Write a review
Airwick Air Freshener Aerosol Pure Cherry 250 Ml
£ 3.00
£12.00/litre

Product Description

  • Pure Cherry Blossom
  • For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • With its new formula with no added water, Air Wick Pure neutralises odours with no water fall down and diffuses a fresh and wonderful fragrance in your home.
  • No added water
  • Neutralises odours
  • Just fragrance, no wet spray
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Produce of

Made in E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions For Use: Hold can upright and aim away from body, pull trigger firmly and spray towards the centre of the room.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not breath aerosol. Use only in well ventilated areas.
  • DANGER
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318
  • www.airwick.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER CAUTION: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not breath aerosol. Use only in well ventilated areas. DANGER SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

24 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely lovely lovely

5 stars

Great air freshener- smells lovely, intense aroma that lasts for ages. The cherry smells like cherries and left a lovely fresh scent throughout the house. I will definitely buy again and have already recommended to friends and family.

Pleasant smell

4 stars

This spray has a nice smell, it doesn't have the chemical note that you get with lots of sprays. It smells strong when you first spray it but I don't find the smell lasts that long. It covers cooking smells in the short term but doesn't seem to get rid of them.

Lovely scent

5 stars

This room spray eliminates bad odours and brings an attractive scent in their place. The cherry blossom is pleasant without being overpowering. You only need one spray to do the job. Would recommend to others.

Great spray

5 stars

I brought this room spray about 3 weeks ago because I love cherries and the smell does not let it down at all. When you spray it in the room it lasts a good while and it doesn't make my foors wet or slippy. It smells so great.

Super air freshener spray

5 stars

Totally recommend the air wick spray - the cherry blossom is just simply delightful to refresh the house and remove nasty smells such as those the cats make in their litter! On one spray immediately air is refreshed and a beautiful smell replaces any nasties - big thumbs up from my whole family!

Divine

5 stars

I use a lot of air freshener as I smoke have tried everyone going I think.i wasn't expecting this to be any better than others IV used but it really.the cherry fragrance isn't over powering and it's long lasting I won't be going back to any other now

Such an amazing smell

5 stars

Just one small spray and the scent lasted for ages. The cherry is a really lovely smell and not one I would usually choose to get but smells so sweet. The size of the can is more discreet than the tall thin fresheners I would most definitely use again

Gorgeous!

5 stars

I absolutely adore this product!! Its sweet refreshing cherry scent fills the room instantly with only a couple of short sprays. The fine mist spreads easily throughout any space and lasts for hours and instead of masking odours it eliminates them leaving you with fresh,clean smelling rooms. I will defininitely be adding this product to my regular shopping list.

Great spray

4 stars

The best thing about this spray is that there are no water particles ending on my surfaces. The scent is really lovely along with a nice design bottle. The smell doesn’t last too long in my opinion but is super effective when needed a quick refresh. I am hooked.

Great scent

5 stars

I have used others in the range. I. Love this cherry blossom scent it is spring in a can. We have a dog and catand it has masked their damp scent thankfully..............................................

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Glade Shake & Vacuum Citrus

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Airwick Air Freshener Pure Spring Aerosol 250 Ml

£ 3.00
£12.00/litre

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here