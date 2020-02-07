Airwick Air Freshener Aerosol Pure Cherry 250 Ml

Lovely lovely lovely
Great air freshener- smells lovely, intense aroma that lasts for ages. The cherry smells like cherries and left a lovely fresh scent throughout the house. I will definitely buy again and have already recommended to friends and family.
Pleasant smell
This spray has a nice smell, it doesn't have the chemical note that you get with lots of sprays. It smells strong when you first spray it but I don't find the smell lasts that long. It covers cooking smells in the short term but doesn't seem to get rid of them.
Lovely scent
This room spray eliminates bad odours and brings an attractive scent in their place. The cherry blossom is pleasant without being overpowering. You only need one spray to do the job. Would recommend to others.
Great spray
I brought this room spray about 3 weeks ago because I love cherries and the smell does not let it down at all. When you spray it in the room it lasts a good while and it doesn't make my foors wet or slippy. It smells so great.
Super air freshener spray
Totally recommend the air wick spray - the cherry blossom is just simply delightful to refresh the house and remove nasty smells such as those the cats make in their litter! On one spray immediately air is refreshed and a beautiful smell replaces any nasties - big thumbs up from my whole family!
Divine
I use a lot of air freshener as I smoke have tried everyone going I think.i wasn't expecting this to be any better than others IV used but it really.the cherry fragrance isn't over powering and it's long lasting I won't be going back to any other now
Such an amazing smell
Just one small spray and the scent lasted for ages. The cherry is a really lovely smell and not one I would usually choose to get but smells so sweet. The size of the can is more discreet than the tall thin fresheners I would most definitely use again
Gorgeous!
I absolutely adore this product!! Its sweet refreshing cherry scent fills the room instantly with only a couple of short sprays. The fine mist spreads easily throughout any space and lasts for hours and instead of masking odours it eliminates them leaving you with fresh,clean smelling rooms. I will defininitely be adding this product to my regular shopping list.
Great spray
The best thing about this spray is that there are no water particles ending on my surfaces. The scent is really lovely along with a nice design bottle. The smell doesn’t last too long in my opinion but is super effective when needed a quick refresh. I am hooked.
Great scent
I have used others in the range. I. Love this cherry blossom scent it is spring in a can. We have a dog and catand it has masked their damp scent thankfully..............................................