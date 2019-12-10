Tesco Finest 9 Stollen Bites
- Energy311kJ 74kcal4%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars5.7g6%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1745kJ / 417kcal
Product Description
- 9 Fruit cake bites with marzipan filling, rum and decorated with sugar dusting.
- Tesco Finest 9 Stollen Bites Deliciously rich Stollen bites dipped in rum butter and packed with succulent sultanas, with a soft, sweet marzipan filling. Hand decorated with a dusting sugar.
- Made with Jamaican Rum Deliciously rich Stollen bites dipped in rum butter and packed with succulent sultanas, with a soft, sweet marzipan filling. Hand decorated with a dusting sugar.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Generously filled with Jamaican rum soaked sultanas with a soft marzipan filling
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sultanas (24%), Marzipan Filling (17%) [Sugar, Almonds, Water, Dried Egg White], Butteroil (Milk), Rum (3.5%), Water, Yeast, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Mixed Spice, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Cornflour, Cassia, Nutmeg, Lemon Peel, Egg Yolk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Carotenes), Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 9 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Sugar dusting will change colour over life giving light and dark patches.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents
9 x Stollen Bites
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bite (18g)
|Energy
|1745kJ / 417kcal
|311kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|21.3g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|11.2g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|49.7g
|8.8g
|Sugars
|32.1g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution Sugar dusting will change colour over life giving light and dark patches.
