Jamie Oliver Tomato & Olive Quinoa 250G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ/170kcal
Product Description
- A Blend of Quinoa, Wheat and Rice with Olive Tapenade and Dried Tomatoes
- Portrait: Sam Robinson, 2014
- Food photography: David Loftus, 2015
- Inspired by summery Mediterranean dishes, we've mixed quinoa, brown rice and wheat with the tangy, deep flavours of olive tapenade and tomatoes. It's all brought together with some quality olive and a touch of fennel. Delicious!
- Made with love,
- Jamie
- x
- What's so Good About...?
- Quinoa has been a staple food in South America for thousands of years and has the highest protein content of all wholegrains, so it's perfect for vegetarians. Tastes great on its own with a dash of olive oil, lemon and sea salt or served alongside cheese and grilled vegetable dishes.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Heat up in 1 minute
- Big on flavour!
- With brown rice, kibbled wheat & fennel
- Fantastic with halloumi
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Pre-cooked Wheat (42%) (Water, Wheat), Pre-cooked Quinoa (27%) (Water, White Quinoa, Red Quinoa), Brown Rice (10%), Tomatoes (8%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Olive Tapenade (2.6%) (Black Olives, Olive Oil, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Basil, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Paprika, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Pre-Soaked Dried Tomatoes (2.4%) (Water, Dried Tomatoes, Salt), Fennel (2%), Salt, Sugar, Ground Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Mustard, Nuts, and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days Best before end date: see bottom edge of pack
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Hints & Tips
- Serve warm with a little squeeze of lemon juice and some chopped fresh parsley and mint - delicious alongside grilled chicken or prawns and pan-fried fish. For a genius veggie option, serve with marinated and grilled peppers, courgettes and aubergine and top with crumbled goat's cheese.
Name and address
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|by analysis per 100g
|by analysis per portion
|Energy
|715kJ/170kcal
|894kJ/213kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|7.2g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrates
|23.8g
|29.8g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|4.3g
|Protein
|4.2g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
