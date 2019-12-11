Barilla Pesto Rosso 200G
Product Description
- Pesto with Tomato, Basil and "Aceto Balsamico Di Modena PGI" (Vinegar of Modena).
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Pulp 34.8%, Sunflower Seed Oil, Tomato Concentrate 15%, Glucose Syrup, Grana Padano PDO Cheese 4% (contains Milk, Lysozyme from Egg), Cashews, Salt, Basil 2.2%, Balsamic Vinegar from Modena PGI 2% (Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must), Whey Powder (Milk), Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese 1% (contains Sheep's Milk), Sugar, Rice Starch, Garlic, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Flavouring (Milk)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best Before: See Cap.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
4 Servings
Name and address
- Barilla G. e R. Fratelli - Società per Azioni,
- Via Mantova 166,
- Parma,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- www.barilla.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy
|1341 kJ
|324 kcal
|Fat
|28,0 g
|of which Saturates
|3,7 g
|Carbohydrate
|13,2 g
|of which Sugars
|7,5 g
|Fibre
|2,0 g
|Protein
|3,8 g
|Salt
|3,0 g
