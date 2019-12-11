By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barilla Pesto Rosso 200G

Barilla Pesto Rosso 200G
Product Description

  • Pesto with Tomato, Basil and "Aceto Balsamico Di Modena PGI" (Vinegar of Modena).
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Pulp 34.8%, Sunflower Seed Oil, Tomato Concentrate 15%, Glucose Syrup, Grana Padano PDO Cheese 4% (contains Milk, Lysozyme from Egg), Cashews, Salt, Basil 2.2%, Balsamic Vinegar from Modena PGI 2% (Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must), Whey Powder (Milk), Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese 1% (contains Sheep's Milk), Sugar, Rice Starch, Garlic, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Flavouring (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best Before: See Cap.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Barilla G. e R. Fratelli - Società per Azioni,
  • Via Mantova 166,
  • Parma,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • www.barilla.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g
Energy 1341 kJ324 kcal
Fat 28,0 g
of which Saturates 3,7 g
Carbohydrate 13,2 g
of which Sugars 7,5 g
Fibre 2,0 g
Protein 3,8 g
Salt 3,0 g

