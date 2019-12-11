By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barilla Pesto Genovese 190G

5(1)
Barilla Pesto Genovese 190G
£ 2.30
£12.11/kg

Product Description

  • Pesto Sauce with Basil.
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Seed Oil, Fresh Basil 30%, Cashews, Parmigiano Reggiano PDO Cheese 5% (Milk), Maize Fibre, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Milk Protein, Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1%, Sugar, Basil Extract, Natural Flavourings (Milk), Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best Before: See Cap.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
  • Società per Azioni,
  • Via Mantova 166,
  • 43122 - Parma,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.barilla.com

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesg 100
Energy kJ1989
kcal482
Fat g46
of which: Saturates g5,3
Carbohydrate g9,8
of which: Sugars g5,5
Fibre g5,0
Protein g4,7
Salt g3,250

1 Review

5 stars

Fabulous

5 stars

Love this watched a tv programme showing how this was produced, purchased it and it’s fab .Great with any pasta and so fresh.

