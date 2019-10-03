40Cm Party Cannon
Offer
- - Handheld party cannon measures 40cm (16") in length
- - Suitable for indoor and outdoor use
- - Ideal for a surprise party or at New Years Eve
- Start the celebrations with a bang and a shower of fun using this Handheld Confetti Cannon. A simple twist action releases colourful tissue shapes with a loud bang, making this party cannon ideal for adding thrills to a New Year's Eve party, surprise birthday party, wedding or other special occasion. For best results when using indoors, ensure you have a height clearance of at least 2.5m to allow the confetti shower to flutter gently to the ground.
Information
Warnings
- The item uses a compressed air cartridge which produces a loud noise when fired, so do not hold close to your ear when operating. This confetti cannon is not suitable for children under the age of 14.
Safety information
The item uses a compressed air cartridge which produces a loud noise when fired, so do not hold close to your ear when operating. This confetti cannon is not suitable for children under the age of 14.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020