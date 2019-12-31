Tassimo Costa Caramel Latte Coffee Pods X 8

- Energy335 kJ 80 kcal4%
Product Description
- 8 T Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 8 T Discs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar and Caramel Flavour, for Coffee Based Drink.
- A specially crafted blend of coffee beans roasted to perfection to create the same authentic taste of a Costa espresso based Caramel Latte. The indulgent silky smooth taste, with a sweet, buttery caramel flavour, creating the perfect treat. Exclusively for the TASSIMO system.
- Since it's ground from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffee beans, every cup helps coffee farming communities build a better future and protect the environment.
- Explore the rest of the Tassimo Costa range and indulge in more of your coffee shop favourites. From a Tassimo Costa Cappuccino to your everyday Tassimo Costa Americano.
- Deliciously easy! Your coffee shop favourites at the touch of a button.
- Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and TASSIMO's INTELLIBREW system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Costa Caramel Latte
- Authentic Costa Coffee taste
- Indulgent & silky smooth
- Sweet, buttery caramel flavour
- Pack size: 271.2g
Information
Ingredients
Cream (from Milk) (29%), Sugar (28%), Roast and Ground Coffee (22%), Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Salt, Thickener (E414), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (E331)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.
Number of uses
8 Servings per pack
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- UK 0800 032 88 33
- IE 1800 454 501
- tassimo.com
Net Contents
271.2g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml**
|310 ml**
|310 ml/%*
|Energy
|108kJ/
|335kJ/
|-
|26kcal
|80kcal
|4%
|Fat
|1.2 g
|3.9 g
|6%
|of which saturates
|0.87 g
|2.7 g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|3.3 g
|10.5 g
|4%
|of which sugars
|3.3 g
|10.5 g
|11%
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|0.26 g
|0.8 g
|2%
|Salt
|0.12 g
|0.39 g
|7%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Ready to consume
|-
|-
|-
