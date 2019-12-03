By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nutribrex Gluten Free Cereal 375G

4.5(8)Write a review
Nutribrex Gluten Free Cereal 375G
£ 3.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Fortified whole grain cereal made with sorghum.
  • Enjoy Nutri-Brex as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Take a look on our website nutribrex.co.uk
  • Look what we won for this cereal
  • Free from food awards 2016
  • Overall winner
  • Prepare & Share
  • Share your fabulous creations using
  • #mynutribrex
  • Instagram, Twitter, Facebook @nutribrex
  • All serving suggestion are guide only using a 46g serving.
  • At Nutri-Brex, we love breakfast, its our favourite meal of the day! That's why we have created a delicious Gluten Free product range that keeps your tummy happy and your body healthy. We've banned bland and we believe the world is your breakfast bowl - so get creating, making, sharing and eating! Say 'bye bye' to boring breakfast and 'hello' to #MyNutriBrex
  • Love This?
  • Why not try some of our other scrummy products?
  • Make it yours
  • 96% wholegrain
  • Fortified with vitamins
  • Sorghum is a wonderful naturally gluten free ancient grain!
  • Made in a dedicated gluten free factory
  • High in fibre & vitamins
  • Low in sugar
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 375g
  • High in fibre
  • Low in sugar & high in vitamins

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Sorghum (96%), Golden Syrup, Salt, Vitamins (Niacin, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Antioxidant: Alpha Tocopherols

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool & dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Prepare & Share!
  • Just add milk or yoghurt, or try?
  • Smoothie
  • Who needs a spoon?
  • Whizz together into a delicious smoothie.
  • Bake with Me
  • You can even use Nutri-Brex in cooking and baking.
  • Share your creations with us!

Number of uses

8 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Life Health Foods UK,
  • 60-66 Saffron Hill,
  • London,
  • EC1N 8QX.

Return to

  • Life Health Foods UK,
  • 60-66 Saffron Hill,
  • London,
  • EC1N 8QX.
  • 020 3642 3252
  • hello@nutribrex.co.uk

Net Contents

375g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Serving (3 Nutri-Brex / 46g)Per 100g
Energy 727kJ1580kJ
-174kcal378kcal
Fat 1.7g3.6g
of which saturates 0.3g0.6g
Carbohydrates32g7.0g
of which sugars 1.0g2.2g
Fibre 3.1g6.8g
Protein 5.7g12.3g
Salt 0.27g0.59g
Thiamin0.84mg1.83mg (166% RI*)
Riboflavin0.66mg1.43g (102% RI*)
Niacin 3.8mg8.3mg (52% RI*)
Folic Acid 122µg265µg (132% RI*)
*RI - Reference Intake--
8 servings per pack--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

The best gluten free cereal I have ever had

5 stars

A breakfast cereal that is great if you got celiac disease like me they have not got gluten free oats or any other stuff we cant eat in they taste so good I love them

Nice but pricey

4 stars

Reminds of weetabix and the flavour is close. I like them but the price is always offputting. I tend to buy if reduced/special offer.

Filling breakfast

5 stars

Low sugar and very filling. I find that one and half is sufficient, with raisins and mixed seeds. This keeps me going for 4 - 5 hours. Unlike the ones made from wheat these do not go to a slimy mush when wet.

a delicious breakfast cereal an excellent free fro

5 stars

a delicious breakfast cereal an excellent free from alternative to Weetabix. I like it with fruit and yogurt and honey and or goats milk or alpro milk.

A great gluten-free breakfast

5 stars

I really love this cereal! I was really missing Weetabix after my doctor put me on a gluten free diet but Nutribrex is the perfect replacement. The taste is good, the texture is good, I probably eat far more than I should. It provides the fibre we need. It seems expensive but it's not because one box lasts me a good while. I really recommend this to anyone on a gluten-free diet.

A Perfect Alternative

5 stars

I haven't been able to have any form of a Weetabix lookalike for a long time, being coeliac, so when I found these Nutribrex I wasn't hopeful that they would have any comparison. Well, I was very delighted to discover that they are indeed a very good alternative. They are crunchy and then go into a nice soft mushy breakfast, exactly like the 'originals'. I love 'em :)

Great alternative to weetabix and low sugar.

5 stars

Great alternative to weetabix and low sugar.

worst gluten free cereal I have ever had

1 stars

This is like eating cardboard!

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Pure Oats 450G

£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Tesco Free From Brown Bread 550G

£ 1.80
£0.33/100g

Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Nestle Gofree Cornflakes Gluten Free Cereal 500G

£ 2.20
£0.44/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here