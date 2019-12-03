Nutribrex Gluten Free Cereal 375G

The best gluten free cereal I have ever had
A breakfast cereal that is great if you got celiac disease like me they have not got gluten free oats or any other stuff we cant eat in they taste so good I love them
Nice but pricey
Reminds of weetabix and the flavour is close. I like them but the price is always offputting. I tend to buy if reduced/special offer.
Filling breakfast
Low sugar and very filling. I find that one and half is sufficient, with raisins and mixed seeds. This keeps me going for 4 - 5 hours. Unlike the ones made from wheat these do not go to a slimy mush when wet.
a delicious breakfast cereal an excellent free fro
a delicious breakfast cereal an excellent free from alternative to Weetabix. I like it with fruit and yogurt and honey and or goats milk or alpro milk.
A great gluten-free breakfast
I really love this cereal! I was really missing Weetabix after my doctor put me on a gluten free diet but Nutribrex is the perfect replacement. The taste is good, the texture is good, I probably eat far more than I should. It provides the fibre we need. It seems expensive but it's not because one box lasts me a good while. I really recommend this to anyone on a gluten-free diet.
A Perfect Alternative
I haven't been able to have any form of a Weetabix lookalike for a long time, being coeliac, so when I found these Nutribrex I wasn't hopeful that they would have any comparison. Well, I was very delighted to discover that they are indeed a very good alternative. They are crunchy and then go into a nice soft mushy breakfast, exactly like the 'originals'. I love 'em :)
Great alternative to weetabix and low sugar.
Great alternative to weetabix and low sugar.
worst gluten free cereal I have ever had
This is like eating cardboard!