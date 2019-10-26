By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Smarties Carton 120G

Nestle Smarties Carton 120G
£ 1.00
£0.83/100g
Each 17 sweet serving contains
  • Energy392kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1941kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell
  • www.smarties.co.uk
  • Sharing special moments means sharing a special treat - look no further than a Nestlé® Smarties® Carton. Yummy smooth milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells. Whatever the occasion, share the delicious colourful fun of Smarties®. Each Smarties® carton contains 8 yummy colours to choose from - what's your favourite?
  • Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
  • We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
  • Enjoy Smarties® as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Each 120g carton of Smarties® contains approximately six servings (16 sweets per serving), perfect for sharing with friends and family.
  • Smarties® has more reasons to share the fun: Smarties® Sharing Bags and Multipacks of Hexatubes are filled with everyone's favourite colour Smarties®, perfect for family film nights or long car journeys. If you love Smarties® chocolate, then get ready to experience chocolate heaven with Smarties® Sharing Block - yummy smooth milk chocolate Smarties® covered in more yummy milk chocolate! And, for even more Smarties® fun, a Multipack of Mini Smarties® makes a convenient treat for all the family.
  • Share a special moment with Nestlé® Smarties® Milk Chocolate Sweets
  • Smooth milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells - what's your favourite?
  • A deliciously fun and colourful treat in a convenient Smarties® Carton
  • Includes orange Smarties®, made using natural orange oil
  • Coloured using food & plant extracts - no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans selected through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan®
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Spirulina Concentrate, Orange Extract, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax), Natural Vanilla, Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Best Before End See Base

Number of uses

Contains approximately 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 17 sweetsReference Intake*%RI*
Energy1941kJ392kJ8400kJ
-462kcal93kcal2000kcal5%
Fat18.4g3.7g70g5%
of which: saturates10.5g2.1g20g11%
Carbohydrate68.8g13.9g260g5%
of which: sugars63.4g12.8g90g14%
Fibre0.9g0.2g--
Protein4.8g1.0g50g2%
Salt0.15g0.03g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 5 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love these

5 stars

Love this box of smarties, so many in a box, they last forever! Great for a film night. One trouble though you can’t get often get them it store.

