Tesco Vegetarian Vegetable Lasagne 375G

awful...just tinned tomato and plastic pasta
awful...just tinned tomato and plastic pasta
Delicious!
No idea why this has some negative reviews. I love this so much. I have it most nights. And it is so low fat! It is delicious!! Think it's a touch pricey, but it is very tasty.
Not for me
I like most of Tesco Vegetarian frozen range but was really disappointed with this. Over processed, nothing recognisable as a vegetable. Didn't like the taste of the sauce. Shame.
Not pleasant
Sloppy. Tasteless. Soggy veg
Bought this for my sons who really didn't like it
Bought this for my sons who really didn't like it at all and told me to never buy it again. They scraped off the veg and sauce but left the lasagne as it was really rubbery and odd. Won't be buying this again.
Do not buy.
Bought 3 of them and the inside was full of sauce no vegetables to be seen at all. I was looking forward to this not like it says on box. Getting in touch with officials sending photo's...
Lovely, I buy this regularly
Delicious and low fat, plus very reasonably priced. My only slight gripe is it could do with more cheese on the top. Only a minor negative on what is a very tasty dish, I always keep one in the freezer.
Sons Girlfriend loves it. Handy to have in freezer
Sons Girlfriend loves it. Handy to have in freezer.
Please make plastic packaging recyclable!
The plastic packaging can not be recycled!!! Really disappointing as it tastes super nice. I hope this can be sorted out so that we can buy this again.
Really tasty.
Really tasty.