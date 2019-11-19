By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Vegetarian Vegetable Lasagne 375G

3(12)Write a review
Tesco Vegetarian Vegetable Lasagne 375G
£ 1.75
£4.67/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1285kJ 305kcal
    15%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 368kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta sheets layered with vegetables and lentils in a tomato, red and white wine sauce topped with a white sauce and red Cheddar cheese.
  • Tesco Vegetable Lasagne is a tasty meat free alternative to try at home tonight. Either cook from frozen in the microwave for 11 minutes or oven cook for 40 minutes for a crispy top and a deliciously easy meal. This vegetable lasagne contains 1 of your 5 a day and can be enjoyed by itself or with a generous side salad.
  • Layers of rich tomato sauce made with chunky vegetables and red wine.
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Vegetables (16%) [Onion, Courgette, Carrot, Spinach], Lasagne Sheets [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato Purée, Tomato, Lentils, Whole Milk, Red Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)), Cornflour, Red Wine, Half Cream (Milk), Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), White Wine, Basil, Yeast Extract, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Oregano, Salt, Rosemary, Onion Powder, Paprika, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Thyme, Nutmeg, Wheat Gluten, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 40 mins
For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and film lid. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Microwave: 800W 11 mins / 900W 10 mins.
Heat on full power for 10 minutes (800W) / 9 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy368kJ / 87kcal1285kJ / 305kcal
Fat1.7g5.9g
Saturates0.9g3.3g
Carbohydrate13.4g46.7g
Sugars2.2g7.7g
Fibre2.0g7.1g
Protein3.6g12.7g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 375g typically weighs 349g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

awful...just tinned tomato and plastic pasta

1 stars

awful...just tinned tomato and plastic pasta

Delicious!

5 stars

No idea why this has some negative reviews. I love this so much. I have it most nights. And it is so low fat! It is delicious!! Think it's a touch pricey, but it is very tasty.

Not for me

2 stars

I like most of Tesco Vegetarian frozen range but was really disappointed with this. Over processed, nothing recognisable as a vegetable. Didn't like the taste of the sauce. Shame.

Not pleasant

2 stars

Sloppy. Tasteless. Soggy veg

Bought this for my sons who really didn't like it

2 stars

Bought this for my sons who really didn't like it at all and told me to never buy it again. They scraped off the veg and sauce but left the lasagne as it was really rubbery and odd. Won't be buying this again.

Do not buy.

1 stars

Bought 3 of them and the inside was full of sauce no vegetables to be seen at all. I was looking forward to this not like it says on box. Getting in touch with officials sending photo's...

Lovely, I buy this regularly

4 stars

Delicious and low fat, plus very reasonably priced. My only slight gripe is it could do with more cheese on the top. Only a minor negative on what is a very tasty dish, I always keep one in the freezer.

Sons Girlfriend loves it. Handy to have in freezer

5 stars

Sons Girlfriend loves it. Handy to have in freezer.

Please make plastic packaging recyclable!

1 stars

The plastic packaging can not be recycled!!! Really disappointing as it tastes super nice. I hope this can be sorted out so that we can buy this again.

Really tasty.

5 stars

Really tasty.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co Cheese & Tomato Pasta 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co Mac 'N' Cheese 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co. Garlic Baguette 170G

£ 0.32
£0.19/100g

Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Cannelloni 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here