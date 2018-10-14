By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mccain Spicy Peri Peri Fries 750G

5(1)Write a review
Mccain Spicy Peri Peri Fries 750G
£ 2.60
£3.47/kg
Per 95g serving oven cooked
  • Energy1125kJ 268kcal
    13%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt1.1g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Thin fries coated in a spicy peri peri batter
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations.
  • With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Made from delicious potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • Hot and spicy flavour
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (84%), Sunflower Oil (8.8%), Batter (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Spices (Red Bell Pepper, Cayenne, Szechuan Pepper, Paprika), Oregano, Citric Acid, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Cayenne Extract, Garlic Extract, Onion Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 350g of McCain Peri Peri Fries. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly. To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 230°C/220°C Fan/Gas Mark 8.
Spread a single layer of fries onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 16-18 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 ovened servings

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now You're Talking!
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch*
  • Call Us 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Email Us customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us www.mccain.co.uk
  • Write to Us
  • Customer Relations,
  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.
  • *Please quote all the information in this box

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ8171184
Energy kcal195283
Fat 8.812.0
of which saturates g0.91.3
Carbohydrate g25.539.0
of which sugars g0.50.5
Fibre g2.93.9
Protein g2.03.2
Salt g0.71.2
This pack contains 5 ovened servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sensational!

5 stars

The flavour of these chips isfabulous.havnt been available for a while.please keep stocking them.

Usually bought next

Tesco Curly Fries 700G

£ 1.50
£2.15/kg

Mccain Sweet Potato Fries 500G

£ 2.30
£4.60/kg

Mccain Lightly Spiced Wedges 750G

£ 2.00
£2.67/kg

Mccain Crispy French Fries 900G

£ 2.15
£2.39/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here