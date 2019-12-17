Mccain Roasts 800G

Probably the Best "Convenient" Roasties Available
A roastie is a roastie, right? Wrong, my friends! These are the roasties to aim for, if you're not slaving lovingly over every last detail of them yourself. I should say that they are not vegetarian because they use beef dripping, so be warned about that. But if you follow the directions, you get reliably delicious roasties every time: crisp and crunchy on their golden outsides, fluffy and soft on the inside. Well worth the money if saving time and effort is your priority.
Not as good as mum used to make.....
Nice roasties, but cooking instructions are a bit off, they take a tad longer to crisp up than they say on the packet. There not as good as your mum used to make for a Sunday roast, but they're not bad for a quick mid-week meal.
rather disappointing,not bad tasting,no colour
not that good a quality,they do go chrisp but do not change to a chrispy colour,a bit disappointing
unable to cook
most of it was just tiny pieces
Best yet
Absolutely beautiful. Easy to cook with a crunchy exterior and a soft inside.
Awful roast potatoes
They were dreadful to cook so much water and fat coming out of potatoes and took ages to brown much longer than the packet said. The end result was pretty tasteless very disappointed.
The best roast potatoes by far.
Follow the cooking instructions word to word and you will not go wrong and the result is lovely crispy potatoes that are fluffy on the inside.
Too many different sizes.
Too many different sizes, you have to sort through the bag to find enough of a similar size to cook evenly and some are so small they are smaller than a crisp and not worth trying to cook them.