By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mccain Roasts 800G

3(8)Write a review
image 1 of Mccain Roasts 800G
£ 1.07
£1.34/kg

Offer

Per 105g serving Oven Baked
  • Energy1083kJ 260kcal
    13%
  • Fat16g
    23%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.23g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Roasting potatoes enrobed in vegetable oil and beef dripping
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of then for over 3 generations.
  • Wit the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Made from delicious potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • Scrumptiously crispy & fluffy
  • From the finest potatoes
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (85%), Vegetable Oil (10%) (Corn Oil, Sunflower Oil), Beef Dripping (5%), Salt

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Roasts. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
For best results use a Deep edged baking tray with No Holes to prevent any of the basting fats from leaking into the oven and preheat the tray for 5 minutes.
Spread you roasts evenly in a single layer onto the baking tray. Pop it into the centre of the oven for 35 - 40 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Take Care: The fat will be Hot!

Preparation and Usage

  • For a crispy golden finish these roasts are basted in beef dripping & vegetable oil so please use a Deep Edged tray with No Holes.
  • Take care - the fat will be Hot!

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 ovened servings

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now You're Talking
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch
  • Call Us 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Email Us customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us www.mccain.co.uk
  • Write To Us
  • Customer Relations,
  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ7181031
kcal172247
Fat g9.815
of which saturates g2.44.1
Carbohydrate g1823
of which sugars g0.50.5
Fibre g1.62.7
Protein g1.62.7
Salt g0.260.22
This pack contains 5 ovened servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Probably the Best "Convenient" Roasties Available

4 stars

A roastie is a roastie, right? Wrong, my friends! These are the roasties to aim for, if you're not slaving lovingly over every last detail of them yourself. I should say that they are not vegetarian because they use beef dripping, so be warned about that. But if you follow the directions, you get reliably delicious roasties every time: crisp and crunchy on their golden outsides, fluffy and soft on the inside. Well worth the money if saving time and effort is your priority.

Not as good as mum used to make.....

4 stars

Nice roasties, but cooking instructions are a bit off, they take a tad longer to crisp up than they say on the packet. There not as good as your mum used to make for a Sunday roast, but they're not bad for a quick mid-week meal.

rather disappointing,not bad tasting,no colour

3 stars

not that good a quality,they do go chrisp but do not change to a chrispy colour,a bit disappointing

unable to cook

1 stars

most of it was just tiny pieces

Best yet

5 stars

Absolutely beautiful. Easy to cook with a crunchy exterior and a soft inside.

Awful roast potatoes

1 stars

They were dreadful to cook so much water and fat coming out of potatoes and took ages to brown much longer than the packet said. The end result was pretty tasteless very disappointed.

The best roast potatoes by far.

5 stars

Follow the cooking instructions word to word and you will not go wrong and the result is lovely crispy potatoes that are fluffy on the inside.

Too many different sizes.

3 stars

Too many different sizes, you have to sort through the bag to find enough of a similar size to cook evenly and some are so small they are smaller than a crisp and not worth trying to cook them.

Helpful little swaps

Mccain Crispy Dippers 650G

£ 1.00
£1.54/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here