Bonne Maman Chocolate Mousse 2 X 70G

Bonne Maman Chocolate Mousse 2 X 70G
£ 1.60
£1.15/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate mousse.
  • Milk chocolate simply whipped with cream
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or hydrogenated fat
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Cream (42%), Whole Milk, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Pork Gelatine, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date: see top of the pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.

Return to

  • If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • Or email: info@bonnemaman.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1228 kJ/295 kcal
Fat 22.7 g
of which saturates 14.1 g
Carbohydrates 18.8 g
of which sugars 18.1 g
Fibre 0.8 g
Protein 3.6 g
Salt 0.1 g

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious, light chocolate mousse.

Stock Bonne Maman Chocolate for delivery.

5 stars

My wife loves this Chocolate Mousse, but Tesco have decided not to stock it online which is a shame as i have to go elsewhere.

