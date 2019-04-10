By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Boneless Smoked Haddock 280G

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Boneless Smoked Haddock 280G
£ 4.20
£15.00/kg
One typical haddock fillet (140g)
  • Energy459kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 328kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on smoked and dyed haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillets, defrosted.
  • Gently smoked with oak and beechwood chips for a fuller flavour. Our wild caught haddock is responsibly sourced from the seas of the North East Atlantic. Cured to lock in succulence, then gently kiln smoked using smouldering oak for robustness and beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Prepared with the skin on for ease of cooking and to give a fuller flavour. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery www.msc.org
  • Caught in the wild Gently smoked with oak and beechwood chips for a fuller flavour.
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Haddock (Fish) (98%), Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven cook. 180°C / 160°C / Gas 4 15-20 mins Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-20 minutes.

Poach
Instructions: Place in a saucepan and half cover with milk. Cover and simmer gently for 5-6 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Caught in the North East Atlantic

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical haddock fillet (140g)
Energy328kJ / 77kcal459kJ / 108kcal
Fat0.4g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.4g25.8g
Salt1.0g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

absolutely dreadful, I had 3 packets and each one

1 stars

absolutely dreadful, I had 3 packets and each one smelled of ammonia upon cooking - had to throw away. Don't buy this!

Always seems fresh and never have i found a bone.

5 stars

Always seems fresh and never have i found a bone.

Fish is good for you and is priced reasonably

5 stars

I eat lots of fish as it is good for weight control at an affordable price.

Tasty

5 stars

Makes a nice change ☺️

Delicious & such good value

5 stars

This has a delicious flavour We love it poached in milk/water for a light lunch It’s also delicious with a poached egg on top Such good value

THE BEST

5 stars

It's the best quality haddock, i love it.

Great!!

4 stars

Lovely fish, but would be so much better if Tesco took the skin off.

