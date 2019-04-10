Tesco Boneless Smoked Haddock 280G

absolutely dreadful, I had 3 packets and each one
absolutely dreadful, I had 3 packets and each one smelled of ammonia upon cooking - had to throw away. Don't buy this!
Always seems fresh and never have i found a bone.
Always seems fresh and never have i found a bone.
Fish is good for you and is priced reasonably
I eat lots of fish as it is good for weight control at an affordable price.
Tasty
Makes a nice change ☺️
Delicious & such good value
This has a delicious flavour We love it poached in milk/water for a light lunch It’s also delicious with a poached egg on top Such good value
THE BEST
It's the best quality haddock, i love it.
Great!!
Lovely fish, but would be so much better if Tesco took the skin off.