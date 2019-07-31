By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 20 Chicken Poppers 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

One chicken popper
  • Energy114kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1139kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • Minced seasoned chicken in a breadcrumb and tortilla crumb coating.
  • Seasoned minced chicken coated in a bread and tortilla crumb
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (49%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Maize Starch, Salt, Chicken Fat, Yeast, Garlic Purée, White Pepper, Turmeric Extract, Paprika Extract, Sugar, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 10-12 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chicken popper (10g)
Energy1139kJ / 273kcal114kJ / 27kcal
Fat16.2g1.6g
Saturates2.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate19.9g2.0g
Sugars0.6g<0.1g
Fibre0.7g<0.1g
Protein11.5g1.2g
Salt1.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

