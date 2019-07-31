Tesco 20 Chicken Poppers 200G
- Energy114kJ 27kcal1%
- Fat1.6g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars<0.1<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1139kJ / 273kcal
Product Description
- Minced seasoned chicken in a breadcrumb and tortilla crumb coating.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (49%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Maize Starch, Salt, Chicken Fat, Yeast, Garlic Purée, White Pepper, Turmeric Extract, Paprika Extract, Sugar, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 10-12 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU
Number of uses
20 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chicken popper (10g)
|Energy
|1139kJ / 273kcal
|114kJ / 27kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|19.9g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|11.5g
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
