By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Derma Spa Summer Revived Med/Dk Lotion 200Ml

4.5(140)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Derma Spa Summer Revived Med/Dk Lotion 200Ml
£ 6.95
£3.48/100ml
  • Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Medium to Dark Skin 200ml. Bask in our Summer Revived Body Lotion and treat yourself to that holiday hue all year round.
  • We gathered together the people who know skin and the people who know beauty and came up with Cell-Moisturisers - key moisturising actives compressed from natural seed oils. We then combined this for the first time with natural tanners, creating a pampering self-tanning lotion that leaves skin glowing and full of moisture.
  • Enjoy smooth, moisturised skin with a natural-looking tan.
  • Dove DermaSpa. Spa Experience. Dermatological Care.
  • Within the Stratum Corneum.
  • Smooth on sunshine with Dove Summer Revived, our gradual tan moisturiser with a touch of self-tanner, to leave skin with a summer glow that builds over time, as well as looking and feeling cared for.
  • Want to know a secret? You don’t actually need summer for your skin to get a summer glow. Well, OK, self-tanner isn’t exactly beauty’s best-kept secret, but there’s no doubt that the best (and easiest) glow is the one that comes from a bottle. So how do you keep this sun-kissed look all-year round? With the best self-tanner.
  • For the best application, moisturising is key, but that’s even easier when your tanning lotion already is a moisturiser. Try a gradual tan moisturiser such as Dove Summer Revived Body Lotion, with two shades to match more skin tones.
  • Use sweeping, circular movements to rub in your tanning lotion and try to give it at least half an hour to sink in before you get dressed for a nice, even finish. Voila: glowing, sun-kissed skin, whatever the weather
  • Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Medium to Dark Skin 200ml tanning cream gives a truly healthy-looking bronze glow self tanner
  • Tanning moisturiser combines the luxurious sensory experience of a spa with all the expertise of dermatological care
  • This Dove gradual tan moisturiser bronzer is suitable for sensitive skin
  • This Summer Revived self tan lotion moisturises skin and gives a natural gradual tan
  • Self tan body lotion leaves skin with a glow that slowly builds over time
  • The best (and easiest) glow is one that comes from a self tanning lotion bottle
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Isopropyl Palmitate, Stearic Acid, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Caramel, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric acid, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl stearate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copoly, Hydroxystearic Acid, Isohexadecane, Maltodextrin, Palmitic Acid, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Stearamide AMP, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 47005

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

140 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not impressed

2 stars

Been using every day for two weeks,still no bronze glow - so disappointed. Gave this product 2 stars only because it doesn't really have that awful fake tan smell otherwise it would have been one star. Going back to my french sounding gradual tan.

Fantastic tan but!!!

3 stars

It gave me a lovely sun tanned look, but it smells like BO until it’s time to wash it off.

Seems Spa Moisturiser

1 stars

Not very good at all. Been using for 3 weeks every morning, and my skin hasn't changed colour at all. Used the darker one too.

Stains White Towels

2 stars

The colour is fine. However, this year, the smell is strong, there is some annoying glitter effect which might be nice on the beach, but less so in the office and it leaves brown marks on my white towels when I dry myself.

Subtle, soft and good colour

5 stars

A lovely subtle and soft colour to the skin. I am pale and use medium to dark. Dove scent and no fake tan smell so far. I use for 4-5 days in a row then once or twice weekly. Just Keep rubbing in gently till absorbed.

Derma spa summer revived

5 stars

After two use I was amazed how my skin turned into summery sun kiss bronze glow . Skin felt to soft and moist. Using for sensitive skin hasn`t experience any problems. Thumbs up for healthy looking bronze glow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for gradual colour

4 stars

The product was fairly easy to apply although you need to ensure it is fully absorbed and applied evenly over skin. The colour developed well with results following the second application. I wasn’t too keen on the smell however. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

This product is great. It has a lovely smell it’s easy to apply and best of all it gives a streak free Tan while leaving your skin feeling lovely and soft. Overall I would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Shimmer

3 stars

the medium to dark skin body lotion and have found this to be a great match for my skin tone. You do have to be very careful to ensure the lotion is rubbed in really well in all areas as it can blotch really badly if you don't. The shimmer it leaves on the skin is lovely and makes your skin look really healthy. I would rate the product higher as it does make your skin look and feel lovely, however, the smell is terrible and overwhelming and seems to linger for ages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Summer kissed

5 stars

Fabulous product left skin soft and supple with a gentle glow that makes you feel fab really lifts your mood, smells delicate and delicious [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 140 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Dove Dermaspa Fair / Medium Gradual Self Tan 200Ml

£ 6.95
£3.48/100ml

Dove Visibleglow Gradual Self Tan Medium To Dark 400Ml

£ 3.37
£0.84/100ml

Offer

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Velvotan Self Tan Mitt

£ 2.00
£2.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here