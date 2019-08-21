Dove Derma Spa Summer Revived Med/Dk Lotion 200Ml

Not impressed
Been using every day for two weeks,still no bronze glow - so disappointed. Gave this product 2 stars only because it doesn't really have that awful fake tan smell otherwise it would have been one star. Going back to my french sounding gradual tan.
Fantastic tan but!!!
It gave me a lovely sun tanned look, but it smells like BO until it’s time to wash it off.
Seems Spa Moisturiser
Not very good at all. Been using for 3 weeks every morning, and my skin hasn't changed colour at all. Used the darker one too.
Stains White Towels
The colour is fine. However, this year, the smell is strong, there is some annoying glitter effect which might be nice on the beach, but less so in the office and it leaves brown marks on my white towels when I dry myself.
Subtle, soft and good colour
A lovely subtle and soft colour to the skin. I am pale and use medium to dark. Dove scent and no fake tan smell so far. I use for 4-5 days in a row then once or twice weekly. Just Keep rubbing in gently till absorbed.
Derma spa summer revived
After two use I was amazed how my skin turned into summery sun kiss bronze glow . Skin felt to soft and moist. Using for sensitive skin hasn`t experience any problems. Thumbs up for healthy looking bronze glow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for gradual colour
The product was fairly easy to apply although you need to ensure it is fully absorbed and applied evenly over skin. The colour developed well with results following the second application. I wasn’t too keen on the smell however. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
This product is great. It has a lovely smell it’s easy to apply and best of all it gives a streak free Tan while leaving your skin feeling lovely and soft. Overall I would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice Shimmer
the medium to dark skin body lotion and have found this to be a great match for my skin tone. You do have to be very careful to ensure the lotion is rubbed in really well in all areas as it can blotch really badly if you don't. The shimmer it leaves on the skin is lovely and makes your skin look really healthy. I would rate the product higher as it does make your skin look and feel lovely, however, the smell is terrible and overwhelming and seems to linger for ages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Summer kissed
Fabulous product left skin soft and supple with a gentle glow that makes you feel fab really lifts your mood, smells delicate and delicious [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]