Dove Derma Spa Goodness Body Lotion 200Ml

Disappointing
Picking up the bottle and reading the description, I had high hopes. I was hoping for a lotion that left a rich smooth feel on my skin but this is just a typical glycerin-based product which feels a bit plastic-y on my hands.
Holy Grain Product
Bought this product for the first time recently and it has CHANGED MY SKIN. It starts by getting rid of your dead skin which you can just run right off, then my skin is smooth and soft and looks incredible! I will repurchase this forever!
A Godsend
I bought this on a whim one day, I have quite bad eczema on sensitive parts of my body such as around my chest as well as across my hands, calves and forearms. This cream has changed my skin from being red n angry to supple, smooth and soft.