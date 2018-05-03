By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Derma Spa Goodness Body Lotion 200Ml

4(3)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Derma Spa Goodness Body Lotion 200Ml
£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml
  • These lotions transform dry skin in three beautiful ways, for even-looking, luminous skin that feels velvety soft, can be used as a daily moisturiser
  • The lotion’s fragrance offers a delicious mix of creamy vanilla, succulent coconut and musk, as well as crisp citrus
  • Energizing ginger and fruity apple notes combined with a sophisticated bouquet of freesia and frangipani. This body moisturiser can be used as a firming body lotion
  • The lotion features a unique elastomer technology, delivering the silky skin-feel of prestige brands, whilst also providing a proven skin protectant
  • These body lotions combine the luxurious sensory experience of a spa with all the expertise of dermatological care, fast-absorbing. Full of Dove Goodness
  • This moisturiser cream helps to transform dry skin and make it velvety soft with Dove DermaSpa Goodness³ Hand Cream
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Produce of

Germany

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

2 stars

Picking up the bottle and reading the description, I had high hopes. I was hoping for a lotion that left a rich smooth feel on my skin but this is just a typical glycerin-based product which feels a bit plastic-y on my hands.

Holy Grain Product

5 stars

Bought this product for the first time recently and it has CHANGED MY SKIN. It starts by getting rid of your dead skin which you can just run right off, then my skin is smooth and soft and looks incredible! I will repurchase this forever!

A Godsend

5 stars

I bought this on a whim one day, I have quite bad eczema on sensitive parts of my body such as around my chest as well as across my hands, calves and forearms. This cream has changed my skin from being red n angry to supple, smooth and soft.

Usually bought next

Dove Derma Spa Goodness Body Cream 300Ml

£ 6.00
£2.00/100ml

Dove Pro Age Body Wash 450Ml

£ 3.00
£0.67/100ml

Dove Shea Butter & Vanilla Body Wash 450Ml

£ 3.00
£0.67/100ml

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here