New
Mutti Passata 400G

Mutti Passata 400G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£5.00/kg

Parma Passata Tomato Puree
Mutti Tomato Puree is made from the reddest, ripest tomatoes, harvested at their peak in the summer and processed immediately, with care and skill, to obtain a smooth, creamy puree free of skins and seeds, with an inviting sweetness.
Mutti has been processing tomatoes with passion for over 100 years. Its products are made exclusively of Italian tomatoes, with scrupulous supervision of the entire production chain: from selection of the most suitable varieties to inspection in the field, up to harvesting and canning, which is done just hours after the tomatoes arrive at the plant.
100% Italian - Certified Tomatoes and ProductionOnly Italian tomatoesGMO free
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Tomato 99.5%, Salt

Produce of

Product of Italy

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4 / Serving size: 100g

Net Contents

400g ℮

View all Tomatoes, Passata & Puree

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here