Mutti Passata 400G

Parma Passata Tomato Puree

Mutti Tomato Puree is made from the reddest, ripest tomatoes, harvested at their peak in the summer and processed immediately, with care and skill, to obtain a smooth, creamy puree free of skins and seeds, with an inviting sweetness.

Mutti has been processing tomatoes with passion for over 100 years. Its products are made exclusively of Italian tomatoes, with scrupulous supervision of the entire production chain: from selection of the most suitable varieties to inspection in the field, up to harvesting and canning, which is done just hours after the tomatoes arrive at the plant.

100% Italian - Certified Tomatoes and Production Only Italian tomatoes GMO free

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Tomato 99.5%, Salt

Produce of

Product of Italy

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4 / Serving size: 100g

Net Contents

400g ℮