Mutti Chopped Tomatoes 400G

Chopped Tomatoes

Only Italian tomatoes: red, sweet, ripe and free of yellow and green parts. That's why Mutti Finely Chopped Tomatoes are different from the first glance: thick, inviting and fragrant. The pleasure continues with the first taste: all the delicate flavor of fresh tomatoes packed within hours of harvesting.

Mutti has been processing tomatoes with passion for over 100 years. Its products are made exclusively of Italian tomatoes, with scrupulous supervision of the entire production chain: from selection of the most suitable varieties to inspection in the field, up to harvesting and canning, which is done just hours after the tomatoes arrive at the plant.

100% Italian Tomatoes from Certified Production Only Italian tomatoes

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Tomatoes 99.8%, Salt

Net Contents

400g ℮