By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 44 Battered Chicken Dippers 1Kg

3(2)Write a review
Tesco 44 Battered Chicken Dippers 1Kg
£ 3.15
£3.15/kg
4 chicken dippers
  • Energy926kJ 222kcal
    11%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 285kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a batter coating.
  • Delicious chicken dippers are a real family favourite and it's easy to see why. Fuss free, quick cooking for hungry tummies at teatime. Made with 100% tender chicken breast dippers and coated in a light and crispy batter. Cook from frozen in just 17 minutes and make a teatime treat with potato waffles, petits pois and a dollop of ketchup. Dippable and dunkable, pile up a bowl of dippers with a selection of dips for a family night in with a movie. These dippers go with anything from BBQ to relish and tomato ketchup to mayonnaise. This product is made with 100% chicken breast and produced in the UK with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
  • Made with 100% chicken breast dipped in a light, crispy batter
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (55%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 15-17 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, using chicken from

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g4 chicken dippers (78g**)
Energy1187kJ / 285kcal926kJ / 222kcal
Fat17.9g14.0g
Saturates2.9g2.2g
Carbohydrate17.4g13.6g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre0.8g0.6g
Protein13.1g10.2g
Salt1.0g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Nasty

1 stars

There is no way this is chicken breast! Mushed up bits of chicken with bits of bone in.

best dippers ever

5 stars

these are the best dippers i have ever bought. so tasty and big for the kids they love them

Usually bought next

Tesco French Fries 1.5Kg

£ 1.50
£1.00/kg

Tesco 12 Potato Waffles 680G

£ 1.20
£1.77/kg

Tesco Omega Fish Fingers 10 Pack 300G

£ 1.20
£4.00/kg

Hearty Food Co 10 Fish Fingers 250G

£ 0.69
£2.76/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here