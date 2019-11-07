By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco American Southern Fried Chicken Wings 1Kg

3(5)Write a review
Tesco American Southern Fried Chicken Wings 1Kg
£ 3.50
£3.50/kg
2 Chicken wings
  • Energy879kJ 211kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.2g
    19%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1099kJ / 264kcal

Product Description

  • Bone in chicken wings cooked in a crispy Southern fried coating.
  • A selection of chicken wings coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs.
  • Black Pepper Seasoning.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (83%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Modified Wheat Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Lentils, Salt, Pea Fibre, Bamboo Fibre, Citrus Fibre, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Calcium Carbonate), Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Pea Starch, Garlic Powder, Fennel, Thyme, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper Extract, White Pepper, Thyme Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 25-30
From frozen: 200ᵒC/Fan 180ᵒC/Gas 6 25 - 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Poland

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1000g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 Chicken wings (80g)
Energy1099kJ / 264kcal879kJ / 211kcal
Fat16.5g13.2g
Saturates3.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate12.7g10.2g
Sugars0.8g0.6g
Fibre2.2g1.7g
Protein15.0g12.0g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

chikem winge

2 stars

tasted like a homeles man toe but hey ho i was hungry

no good

2 stars

It looks good but it isn't

Awful

1 stars

Awful, fatty, tough and more skin than chicken. Iceland's far far better, won't buy again.

Southern Fried Chicken Wings Are Fabulous!

5 stars

I normally buy uncooked wings, apply my own sauce concoction and oven-grill. I tried your Southern Fried wings and they were exceptionally good. Cost/item is higher, but preparation convenience is well worth the extra cost.

Tasty

5 stars

Bought for my teenage grandson he loved them

Usually bought next

Tesco American Southern Fried Chicken Drum Sticks & Thighs 680G

£ 3.00
£4.42/kg

Tesco American Buffalo Chicken Wings 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Chicken Wing Selection Pack 1.05Kg

£ 3.00
£2.86/kg

Tesco 18 Southern Fried Chicken Bites 220G

£ 1.00
£0.46/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here