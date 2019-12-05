By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cauliflower Rice Original 200G

Cauliflower Rice Original 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
Product Description

  • Cauliflower Rice
  • Cauli Rice is a quick and easy, lower calorie carb alternative. It also counts as a serving of veg! Serve it in place of rice; in low carb pizza bases, veg-filled stir-frys or hearty grain-free salads.
  • This pouch is BPA-Free (contains no Bisphenol A)
  • Calories & carbohydrates
  • How does Cauli Rice compare?
  • Cauli Rice 20 Cals, 4g Carbs
  • White Rice 131 Cals, 31g Carbs
  • Brown Rice 131 Cals, 37.5g Carbs
  • Quinoa 112 Cals, 18g Carbs
  • Couscous 178 Cals, 37.5g Carbs
  • This table compares average cooked values per 100 grams
  • 85% fewer calories than white rice
  • The lower calorie carb-alternative
  • Made from nothing but cauliflower
  • 100% vegetables
  • No additives or preservatives
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten-free
  • Serve in place of rice and grains
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower (100%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Our products are lightly steamed in the pouch, without any additives or preservatives. There's no need to refrigerate or freeze. Once opened, contents should be kept refrigerated for no more than 3 days prior to eating.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: (2 1/2 minutes) Medium
Saute in a non-stick pan on a medium heat. There's no need for oil. For best results add fresh herbs or spices and season to taste. Serve steaming hot.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced by
  • Fullgreen Ltd,
  • 6F Hewlett House,
  • Havelock Terrace,
  • London,
  • SW8 4AS.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 84 KJ/20 Kcal
Fat 0.2 g
of which Saturates 0.0 g
Carbohydrates4.0 g
of which Sugar1.0 g
Fibre 2.5 g
Protein 1.5 g
Salt 0.01 g

Practical, easy and tasty

5 stars

Super easy way to get extra veg in, low carb and calorie controlled - brilliant if you want something satisfying and filling. You can use it it recipes too - it's great in so many different dishes

Very filling and less calories for someone on diet

5 stars

Used it in place of rice for my meal.

Brilliant for cutting calories

5 stars

This actually does the job very well - true, it's not particularly nice to eat on its own and it definitely has an unappetising smell, but in my opinion homemade cauliflower rice does as well! I usually cook a packet of Cauli Rice and a packet of regular microwave white rice, then mix them together with a pinch of salt and portion the mixture out between 3 people. It means everyone gets a decent-sized serving of rice with far fewer calories. Once you've got whatever sauce you're having with your meal on top you can hardly notice any difference.

Don't buy

1 stars

Smelled REALLY bad, didn't taste great at all & didn't love the texture

Odd

3 stars

Not nice on its own at all. Smells horrid But here’s where it gets odd... when used to make creamy vegan sauce for pasta the smell goes as does the weird taste Handy to keep in your cupboards for that purpose

dont buy this product it is vile

1 stars

dont buy this product it is vile

HOW TO GET VEG IN OUR KIDS THE EASY WAY.

5 stars

Amazing Taste very filling and it is different I like different my grandson hates cauliflower but loves this. thanks Tesco please don't take it of your shelves.

Disgusting

1 stars

Absolutely horrible stinks and tastes awful.

