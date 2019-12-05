Cauliflower Rice Original 200G

Practical, easy and tasty
Super easy way to get extra veg in, low carb and calorie controlled - brilliant if you want something satisfying and filling. You can use it it recipes too - it's great in so many different dishes
Very filling and less calories for someone on diet
Used it in place of rice for my meal.
Brilliant for cutting calories
This actually does the job very well - true, it's not particularly nice to eat on its own and it definitely has an unappetising smell, but in my opinion homemade cauliflower rice does as well! I usually cook a packet of Cauli Rice and a packet of regular microwave white rice, then mix them together with a pinch of salt and portion the mixture out between 3 people. It means everyone gets a decent-sized serving of rice with far fewer calories. Once you've got whatever sauce you're having with your meal on top you can hardly notice any difference.
Don't buy
Smelled REALLY bad, didn't taste great at all & didn't love the texture
Odd
Not nice on its own at all. Smells horrid But here’s where it gets odd... when used to make creamy vegan sauce for pasta the smell goes as does the weird taste Handy to keep in your cupboards for that purpose
dont buy this product it is vile
HOW TO GET VEG IN OUR KIDS THE EASY WAY.
Amazing Taste very filling and it is different I like different my grandson hates cauliflower but loves this. thanks Tesco please don't take it of your shelves.
Disgusting
Absolutely horrible stinks and tastes awful.