No More Nails Tube 234G

Product Description
- No More Nails Original
- High strength grab adhesive
- Safe and easy to use
- Perfect result!†
- What are the characteristics?
- For interior use in dry service conditions. Do not use in permanently damp or wet areas. Adjustability time: 5 minutes. Paintable. Coverage: 7m using a 5mm bead. Protect from frost.
- †Will hold 50kg/cm2 after 12 hours. Fully dry in 24-48 hours. Very heavy or distorted items may need support whilst drying or additional fixing. Not suitable for fixing mirrors.
- UniBond gives you the power to mount without nails.
- Indoor use
- Bonds all types of wood, metal, stone, plaster, concrete
- Instant grab - strong adhesive
Information
Preparation and Usage
- When can you use no more nails?
- UniBond No More Nails will bond most common building materials such as wood, ceramic, metal, concrete, brick, stone, plaster and most plastics (except PE, PP and Teflon™) providing at least one surface is absorbent.
- Ideal for fixing skirting boards, coving, polystyrene mouldings, window ledges, coat hooks and many other internal bonding applications.
- How to Apply?
- Only bond on clean, dry surfaces that are free from loose material, dust, oil, grease and polish. Apply within a temperature range of +10°C to +40°C.
- 1. Cut the tip of the tube and apply the adhesive to one surface and firmly press into place with a twisting action.
- 2. Remove excess adhesive immediately with water.
Warnings
- Contains 1,2-Benzisothiazolin-3-one. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
Name and address
- Henkel Limited,
- Winsford,
- Cheshire,
- CW7 3QY.
Return to
- Henkel Limited,
- Winsford,
- Cheshire,
- CW7 3QY.
- Tel: 01606 593933
- Email: technical.services@henkel.co.uk
- www.UniBond.co.uk
Net Contents
234g ℮
Safety information
