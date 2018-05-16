Tesco Christmas Potato Shapes 500G

- Energy796kJ 190kcal10%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 758kJ / 181kcal
Product Description
- Mashed potato Christmas shapes, fried in sunflower oil.
- Frozen Christmas potato shapes.
- Crispy and Golden Mashed potato shaped snowmen, stars and Christmas trees
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (91%), Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), White Pepper.
Storage
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 15 minutes
For best results cook from frozen Remove all packaging. Place evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and bake for 15 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ pack (105g)
|Energy
|758kJ / 181kcal
|796kJ / 190kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|25.0g
|26.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|3.2g
|Protein
|2.5g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
