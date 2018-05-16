By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Christmas Potato Shapes 500G

Product Description

  • Mashed potato Christmas shapes, fried in sunflower oil.
  • Frozen Christmas potato shapes.
  • Crispy and Golden Mashed potato shaped snowmen, stars and Christmas trees
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (91%), Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), White Pepper.

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 15 minutes
For best results cook from frozen Remove all packaging. Place evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and bake for 15 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ pack (105g)
Energy758kJ / 181kcal796kJ / 190kcal
Fat7.2g7.6g
Saturates0.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate25.0g26.3g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre3.0g3.2g
Protein2.5g2.6g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

