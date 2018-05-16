By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Collective Raspberry Yogurt 150G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Product Description

  • Raspberry Yoghurt
  • Pack'd with even more raspberries!
  • British milk
  • Double layer of compote
  • Thick 'n' creamy
  • Gluten free!
  • Natural ingredients
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt* (Milk) (82%), Raspberries (8.4%), Sugar, Honey, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), *Contains Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium, L. Casei

Allergy Information

  • Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.For Use By, See Film Lid.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • The Collective,
  • Huckletree West,
  • Mediaworks,
  • 191 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FP.

Return to

  • hello@thecollectivedairy.com
  • thecollectivedairy.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 497 kJ/118 kcal
Fat 4.9g
- Of which saturates 3.3g
Carbohydrate 14.0g
- Of which sugars 11.8g
Protein 4.5g
Salt 0.12g

Using Product Information

