The Collective Raspberry Yogurt 150G

Product Description
- Raspberry Yoghurt
- Pack'd with even more raspberries!
- British milk
- Double layer of compote
- Thick 'n' creamy
- Gluten free!
- Natural ingredients
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Live Yoghurt* (Milk) (82%), Raspberries (8.4%), Sugar, Honey, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), *Contains Cultures: S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium, L. Casei
Allergy Information
- Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.For Use By, See Film Lid.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- The Collective,
- Huckletree West,
- Mediaworks,
- 191 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FP.
Return to
- hello@thecollectivedairy.com
- thecollectivedairy.com
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|497 kJ/118 kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|- Of which saturates
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0g
|- Of which sugars
|11.8g
|Protein
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.12g
