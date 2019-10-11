By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chopped Garlic 100G

5(8)Write a review
Tesco Chopped Garlic 100G
£ 1.50
£0.15/10g
  • Energy14kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped garlic
  • Go to https://realfood.tesco.com/ for the recipe details.
  • Finely chopped, frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Why not try in our Broccoli pesto penne with chilli and garlic sizzle.
  • Cooks ingredients
  • Finely chopped, frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: -, -, -
Time: -

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: -, -, -
Time: -

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, packed in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • Remove required quantity and return rest to freezer.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 33 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 3g garlic
Energy466kJ / 110kcal14kJ / 3kcal
Fat0.6g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate16.3g0.5g
Sugars1.6g0.0g
Fibre4.1g0.1g
Protein7.9g0.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very useful as you can use just a little or a lot,

5 stars

Very useful as you can use just a little or a lot, as required. No waste.....

Soooo great to keep in the freezer, I use this all

5 stars

Soooo great to keep in the freezer, I use this all the time, well when you have it. When will it be available again please??

Just Great

5 stars

Just Great you have as much as you need, keeps in the freezer, self sealing bag, no need to peal and chop

Very useful

5 stars

Very useful, just store in freezer if just an occasional garlic user. I prefer fresh but often later throwing most away.

ready prepared, no mess and no fuss

5 stars

I am a big fan of frozen garlic. Also great because how many times have we bought garlicherbs for a dish, then not used it...then it dries out at the bottom of the fridge.

No smelly fingers!!!

5 stars

Would not be without it, saves on waste too!!

Really nice

5 stars

I bought this for the first time and I’m glad I did.

this is brilliant no more garlic press so much easier and tastes the same

5 stars

i always keep this in the freezer for an instant garlic hit

Usually bought next

Tesco Frozen Diced Onions 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Chopped Ginger 75G

£ 1.50
£20.00/kg

Tesco Sliced Mixed Peppers 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Diced Chilli 75G

£ 1.50
£20.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here