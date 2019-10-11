Tesco Chopped Garlic 100G

Very useful as you can use just a little or a lot,
Very useful as you can use just a little or a lot, as required. No waste.....
Soooo great to keep in the freezer, I use this all the time, well when you have it. When will it be available again please??
Just Great you have as much as you need, keeps in the freezer, self sealing bag, no need to peal and chop
Very useful, just store in freezer if just an occasional garlic user. I prefer fresh but often later throwing most away.
ready prepared, no mess and no fuss
I am a big fan of frozen garlic. Also great because how many times have we bought garlicherbs for a dish, then not used it...then it dries out at the bottom of the fridge.
No smelly fingers!!!
Would not be without it, saves on waste too!!
Really nice
I bought this for the first time and I’m glad I did.
this is brilliant no more garlic press so much easier and tastes the same
i always keep this in the freezer for an instant garlic hit