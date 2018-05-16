By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Herbs Great For Roasting 30G

Tesco Herbs Great For Roasting 30G
£ 0.70
£0.23/10g
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

Product Description

  • Sage, Rosemary, Thyme
  • Roasting Herbs
  • fragrant thyme, rosemary and sage Brings out the flavour of roasts & barbecues
  • Fragrant classics
  • A mix of thyme, rosemary and sage, perfect for roasts
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Rosemary, Sage, Thyme

Storage

Keep in the fridge. Herbs can be frozen - chop into ice cube trays, add a little water and freeze. To use just pop the whole herb ice cube into your dish during cooking.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Canary Islands, Ethiopia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Morocco, Portugal, South Africa, Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Use as a bouquet garni in slow-cooked dishes and casseroles. Add rosemary and thyme sprigs to roasting vegetables. Use on the barbecue coals or marinade meat and vegetables.
  • Wash before use. Remove elastic band before cooking.

Number of uses

Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

30g

