Tesco Olive & Antipasti Party Platter 550G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 200kcal
Product Description
- Pimento stuffed green olives in a garlic and parsley dressing, sundried tomato and red pepper dip, pitted Halkidiki green olives in a lemon and garlic marinade, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, pitted green and black olives in a basil and garlic marinade, barbecue flavour giant corn and tomato and chilli breadsticks.
- Pack size: 550g
Information
Ingredients
Pimento Stuffed Green Olives in a garlic and parsley dressing (19%)
Pimento Stuffed Green Olives [Green Olives, Salt, Pimento, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)], Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Extract.
Sundried tomato and red pepper Dip (19%)
Sundried Tomatoes [Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomatoes [Tomato, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Sunflower Oil, Tomato, Garlic, Rosemary, Salt, Oregano, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)], Roasted Red Peppers [Red Pepper, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar], Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic, Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Salt.
Pitted halikidiki olives with lemon and garlic marinade (17%)
Pitted Halkidiki Olives [Green Olives, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Salt.
Marinated slow roasted tomatoes (15%)
Slow Roasted Tomatoes [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice], Garlic, Oregano, Salt, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Pitted green and black olives in a basil and garlic marinade (14%)
Pitted Green Olives [Green Olives, Salt], Pitted Black Olives [Black Olives, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate)], Sunflower Oil, Basil, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Basil Oil, Lemon Concentrate, Salt.
Barbecue flavour corn (10%)
Maize Kernels, Palm Oil, Barbecue Seasoning [Salt, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Pepper Extract, Garlic, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract], Salt.
Tomato and chilli breadsticks (6%)
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Olive Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Yeast, Malted Wheat, Chilli Powder, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Powder, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
550g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack
|Energy
|831kJ / 200kcal
|571kJ / 138kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0g
|9.6g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|2.9g
|Protein
|2.7g
|1.8g
|Salt
|2.6g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|Pack contains 8 servings.
|As sold
Safety information
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/8 of a pack (10g) Per 100g 1/8 of a pack (13g) Energy 505kJ / 121kcal 50kJ / 12kcal 694kJ / 169kcal 90kJ / 22kcal Fat 6.5g 0.7g 17.3g 2.2g Saturates 0.6g <0.1g 3.1g 0.4g Carbohydrate 9.6g 1.0g 0.5g 0.1g Sugars 7.8g 0.8g 0.4g 0.1g Fibre 6.9g 0.7g 1.9g 0.2g Protein 2.6g 0.3g 1.9g 0.2g Salt 2.6g 0.3g 3.0g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
