Tesco Olive & Antipasti Party Platter 550G

Tesco Olive & Antipasti Party Platter 550G
£ 5.00
£0.91/100g
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy571kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 200kcal

Product Description

  • Pimento stuffed green olives in a garlic and parsley dressing, sundried tomato and red pepper dip, pitted Halkidiki green olives in a lemon and garlic marinade, marinated slow roasted tomatoes, pitted green and black olives in a basil and garlic marinade, barbecue flavour giant corn and tomato and chilli breadsticks.
  • Olive & Antipasti Platter PARTY SELECTION Olives, BBQ corn, tomato and pepper dip, tomatoes and breadsticks.
  • Party Selection Olives, BBQ corn, tomato and pepper dip, tomatoes and breadsticks.
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Pimento Stuffed Green Olives in a garlic and parsley dressing (19%)

INGREDIENTS

Pimento Stuffed Green Olives [Green Olives, Salt, Pimento, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)], Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Extract.

Sundried tomato and red pepper Dip (19%)

INGREDIENTS

Sundried Tomatoes [Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomatoes [Tomato, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Sunflower Oil, Tomato, Garlic, Rosemary, Salt, Oregano, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)], Roasted Red Peppers [Red Pepper, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar], Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic, Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Salt.

Pitted halikidiki olives with lemon and garlic marinade (17%)

INGREDIENTS

Pitted Halkidiki Olives [Green Olives, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Salt.

Marinated slow roasted tomatoes (15%)

INGREDIENTS

Slow Roasted Tomatoes [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice], Garlic, Oregano, Salt, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Pitted green and black olives in a basil and garlic marinade (14%)

INGREDIENTS

Pitted Green Olives [Green Olives, Salt], Pitted Black Olives [Black Olives, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate)], Sunflower Oil, Basil, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Basil Oil, Lemon Concentrate, Salt.

Barbecue flavour corn (10%)

INGREDIENTS

Maize Kernels, Palm Oil, Barbecue Seasoning [Salt, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Pepper Extract, Garlic, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract], Salt.

Tomato and chilli breadsticks (6%)

INGREDIENTS

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Olive Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Yeast, Malted Wheat, Chilli Powder, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Powder, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

550g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack
Energy831kJ / 200kcal571kJ / 138kcal
Fat13.9g9.5g
Saturates2.0g1.4g
Carbohydrate14.0g9.6g
Sugars2.7g1.8g
Fibre4.3g2.9g
Protein2.7g1.8g
Salt2.6g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 8 servings.--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..

