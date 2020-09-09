Cadbury Fudge Treat Size 202G
- Energy254 kJ 60 kcal3%
- Fat2.1g3%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars8.7g10%
- Salt0.05g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1880 kJ
Product Description
- Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24%)
- Treat yourself to a little fudgetastic Fudge
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons
Cadbury Crunchie
- 15 delicious treat size bars of soft fudge wrapped in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate
- Pack size: 202G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, E442), Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 15 treatsize bars
Name and address
Mondelez UK,
PO Box 7008,
Birmingham,
B30 2PT.
Mondelez Ireland,
Malahide Road,
Return to
We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
202g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar (13.5g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1880 kJ
|254 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|445 kcal
|60 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|2.1g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|8.3g
|1.1g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|74.5g
|10g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|64.5g
|8.7g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|-
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.3g
|50g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.05g
|6g
|*% Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
