Cadbury Fudge Treat Size 202G

image 1 of Cadbury Fudge Treat Size 202G
£ 1.39
£0.69/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Each 13.5g contains
  • Energy254 kJ 60 kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1880 kJ

Product Description

  • Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24%)
  • Treat yourself to a little fudgetastic Fudge
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons
  • Cadbury Crunchie
  • 15 delicious treat size bars of soft fudge wrapped in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 202G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, E442), Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 15 treatsize bars

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

202g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (13.5g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1880 kJ254 kJ8400 kJ/
-445 kcal60 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 15.5g2.1g70g
of which Saturates 8.3g1.1g20g
Carbohydrate 74.5g10g260g
of which Sugars 64.5g8.7g90g
Fibre 0.5g0.1g-
Protein 2.5g0.3g50g
Salt 0.38g0.05g6g
*% Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

