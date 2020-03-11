Garnier Micellar Water Combination 400Ml

A game changer!
Amazing! I absolutely love this product. The best thing. I've been using it since May last year and in that time I've only had to buy about 4 bottles, I think. It lasts for ages. I absolutely love it (I also prefer the green one over the pink one, but the link one seems to be cheaper and more popular - annoying!) It cleanses makeup effortlessly and even eye makeup or waterproof mascara which usually requires an oil based eye makeup remover - no need now! After using this my skin feels fresh and firm. It's very refreshing on my face and I have really oily skin but I feel like it sweeps the oil away too. I use this as part of my daily skincare regime, if I have worn makeup that day. It's also very affordable! LOVE IT