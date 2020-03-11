By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Micellar Water Combination 400Ml

Garnier Micellar Water Combination 400Ml
  • Micellar Water Facial Cleanser Combination Skin
  • Is Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water right for me?
  • Yes, if you have combination and sensitive skin and are looking for an effective yet gentle cleanser that removes make-up, impurities and dirt and mattifies the look of skin in one step.
  • Why is it different?
  • Micellar Cleansing Water is an easy way to remove make-up, cleanse and mattify skin, in 1 step without rinsing.
  • Our Garnier Skin Active philosophy: We use, wherever possible, naturally derived ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purify. Our products are formulated and dermatologically tested to ensure effectiveness and respect for your skin.
  • Removes make-up and cleanses and mattifies
  • No rinsing, face, eyes and lips
  • Pack size: 400ML

695957 9, Aqua / Water, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Myrtrimonium Bromide, Poloxamer 184, (F.I.L B187163/0)

  • How to use:
  • Apply the product to a cotton pad and wipe the face, eyes and lips. No rinsing required

  Garnier,
  London,
  W6 8AZ.
  TSA 7500093584,
  St Ouen Cedex,
  France.

  Garnier,
  London,
  W6 8AZ.

400ml ℮

A game changer!

Amazing! I absolutely love this product. The best thing. I've been using it since May last year and in that time I've only had to buy about 4 bottles, I think. It lasts for ages. I absolutely love it (I also prefer the green one over the pink one, but the link one seems to be cheaper and more popular - annoying!) It cleanses makeup effortlessly and even eye makeup or waterproof mascara which usually requires an oil based eye makeup remover - no need now! After using this my skin feels fresh and firm. It's very refreshing on my face and I have really oily skin but I feel like it sweeps the oil away too. I use this as part of my daily skincare regime, if I have worn makeup that day. It's also very affordable! LOVE IT

