Brica Munchkin Baby Insight Mirror

Useless product, would not recommend
Would not recommend this product at all! The product has a flimsy attachment that is suppose to secure it to the headrest but doesn't...I attached it to the exact position I wanted it before driving so I could see my child in the back seat, but then whilst driving it would move, so I was unable to see her. Rendering the product useless....
It works
It doesn't fit the headrest very well and the mirror isn't that clear but it does the job!
Great
I bought last month it was really helpful and i am happy with that . Thanks
Ok
The mirror provides good vibes visibility but the fixing doesn’t allow for angling or easy positioning to get best view.
Useful mirror
Pleased to be able to see that all's well with my granddaughter when travelling. Mirror was easy to fit and is a decent size. A good item at a good price!
Love it
Bought this so that I was able to see my little one when driving. Fits perfectly and does the job.
Just perfect and easy to fit
Excellent product fantastic vision of child to ensure safety and what's happening. More treasured when driving being able to see baby.
Great mirror with large view area
Mirror has a large clear viewing area and padded frame with no sharp corners. The only downside is that it’s a bit fiddly to fix into position and if not fixed properly it can slide down during travel.
Great mirror
Great mirror, far better than others I've tried and a great size! Occasionally slips which is why I've dropped a star, but would still recommend.
Useful product
Bought for our new arrival and it works great. Lovely, clear and big