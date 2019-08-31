By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Brica Munchkin Baby Insight Mirror

4.5(35)Write a review
Brica Munchkin Baby Insight Mirror
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Baby In-Sight® Mirror
  • Clear Sight mirror for superior reflection and distortion free image
  • Soft touch frame - lightweight & energy absorbing sculpting foam design
  • Large convex mirror for wide angle view of rear-facing baby
  • Munchkin have a comprehensive range of travel safety solutions, combining safety and convenience, whilst on the go, the range offers a solution whether travelling in the car or out for a stroll in the pushchair. The Munchkin Baby In-Sight Mirror will mean you can connect with your rear facing baby, shatter resistant for added safety as well as crash tested. Clear-Sight mirror will provide a vivid image and superior reflection, surrounded by a soft touch frame. Multiple attachment option mean this mirror will fit most vehicles.
  • See your baby while you drive
  • Shatter resistant mirror
  • Clear-sight mirror for vivid reflection
  • For cars
  • Soft-touch frame
  • Multiple attachment options
  • We know journeys
  • Crash tested - R44 tested

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use: See enclosed instructions.

Warnings

  • FOR YOUR CHILD'S SAFETY AND HEALTH. WARNING! This product is not a toy and for adult use only. Keep all parts including packaging out of reach of children. Never adjust mirror whilst driving. Regularly check attachment to ensure secure fit. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Suite 1A1,
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • United Kingdom,

Return to

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Suite 1A1,
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • United Kingdom,
  • HG3 1UF,
  • England.
  • munchkin.com

Safety information

View more safety information

FOR YOUR CHILD'S SAFETY AND HEALTH. WARNING! This product is not a toy and for adult use only. Keep all parts including packaging out of reach of children. Never adjust mirror whilst driving. Regularly check attachment to ensure secure fit. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

35 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Useless product, would not recommend

1 stars

Would not recommend this product at all! The product has a flimsy attachment that is suppose to secure it to the headrest but doesn't...I attached it to the exact position I wanted it before driving so I could see my child in the back seat, but then whilst driving it would move, so I was unable to see her. Rendering the product useless....

It works

3 stars

It doesn't fit the headrest very well and the mirror isn't that clear but it does the job!

Great

5 stars

I bought last month it was really helpful and i am happy with that . Thanks

Ok

3 stars

The mirror provides good vibes visibility but the fixing doesn’t allow for angling or easy positioning to get best view.

Useful mirror

5 stars

Pleased to be able to see that all's well with my granddaughter when travelling. Mirror was easy to fit and is a decent size. A good item at a good price!

Love it

5 stars

Bought this so that I was able to see my little one when driving. Fits perfectly and does the job.

Just perfect and easy to fit

5 stars

Excellent product fantastic vision of child to ensure safety and what's happening. More treasured when driving being able to see baby.

Great mirror with large view area

4 stars

Mirror has a large clear viewing area and padded frame with no sharp corners. The only downside is that it’s a bit fiddly to fix into position and if not fixed properly it can slide down during travel.

Great mirror

4 stars

Great mirror, far better than others I've tried and a great size! Occasionally slips which is why I've dropped a star, but would still recommend.

Useful product

5 stars

Bought for our new arrival and it works great. Lovely, clear and big

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Munchkin Deluxe Stay In Place Mirror

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Guess How Much I Love You Muslin Gift Set

£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Fred&Flo 3 Pack Hooded Towel Blue

£ 12.00
£4.00/each

Tommee Tippee Explora Feeding Spoons X5

£ 3.50
£0.70/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here