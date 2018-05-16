By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lily's Herby Chicken & Turkey Casserole 400G

Lily's Herby Chicken & Turkey Casserole 400G
£ 2.25
£5.63/kg

Product Description

  • This is a nutritionally complete pet food for adult dogs 4 months +.
  • This truly delicious dish is a nutritionally complete recipe, made with fresh chicken and turkey, brown rice, heaps of vegetables and fruits - apples, broccoli, peas and blueberries - and our unique blend of herbs.
  • Plus, we've added all the essential vitamins and minerals your pet needs for a truly healthy and nutritious diet. According to lovely feedback from our customers, dogs positively glow with health from eating this food!
  • What makes our food special?
  • This recipe is carefully crafted using natural ingredients with vitamins and minerals. Full of real, top notch fresh meat and vegetables, it's completely free from nasty meat meals and fillers.
  • At Lily's Kitchen, we believe pets deserve to eat proper food that's full of nourishing, natural ingredients. That's why we work closely with vets and nutritionists to create exceptional, delicious recipes, all given the paw of approval by our border terrier, Lily.

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacturer of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London

  • Proper food for dogs
  • Wholesome vegetables
  • Complete nutrition
  • With carrots, squash & pearl barley
  • Fresh proper meat
  • Vet approved recipe
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Wonderful sources of protein and vitamins
  • Contains dietary fibre to help support healthy digestion

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Chicken 45%, Freshly Prepared Turkey 15%, Carrots (2%), Squash (2%), Pearl Barley (1%), Brown Rice, Apples, Broccoli (1%), Peas, Blueberries (1%), Flaxseed, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Botanicals & Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Celery Seed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Seaweed, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For best before date & batch number see base of tin.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Guidelines
  • It has everything your dog needs to stay healthy. Serve it at room temperature with a bowl of fresh water nearby.
  • Dog Size 1-5kg, Grams Per Day: 90-300g
  • Dog Size 6-10kg, Grams Per Day: 350-515g
  • Dog Size 11-15kg, Grams Per Day: 555-700g
  • Dog Size 16-25kg, Grams Per Day: 730-1025g
  • Use this chart as a general guide along with your own experience, as the servings can vary with age, breed, exercise and even weather. For overweight dogs, base your daily serving on target weight, not actual weight.

Name and address

  • Lily's Letterbox,
  • PO Box 59287,
  • London,
  • NW3 9RJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Need a helping paw?
  • lilyskitchen.com
  • +44 (0)20 7433 1863
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude Protein10.5%
Crude Fat5.4%
Crude Ash2.5%
Crude Fibre0.5%
Moisture80%
Additives(per kg)
Vitamin D3200 IU
Vitamin E20mg
Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)25mg
Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)1mg
Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)1.4mg
Iodine (as Calcium Iodate)0.75mg
Locust Bean Gum1g
Vitamins:-
Trace Elements:-
Technological Additives:-

