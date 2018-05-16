Lily's Herby Chicken & Turkey Casserole 400G

Product Description
- Come and be social with us
- Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
- This is a nutritionally complete pet food for adult dogs 4 months +.
- This truly delicious dish is a nutritionally complete recipe, made with fresh chicken and turkey, brown rice, heaps of vegetables and fruits - apples, broccoli, peas and blueberries - and our unique blend of herbs.
- Plus, we've added all the essential vitamins and minerals your pet needs for a truly healthy and nutritious diet. According to lovely feedback from our customers, dogs positively glow with health from eating this food!
- What makes our food special?
- This recipe is carefully crafted using natural ingredients with vitamins and minerals. Full of real, top notch fresh meat and vegetables, it's completely free from nasty meat meals and fillers.
- At Lily's Kitchen, we believe pets deserve to eat proper food that's full of nourishing, natural ingredients. That's why we work closely with vets and nutritionists to create exceptional, delicious recipes, all given the paw of approval by our border terrier, Lily.
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacturer of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London
- Proper food for dogs
- Wholesome vegetables
- Complete nutrition
- With carrots, squash & pearl barley
- Fresh proper meat
- Vet approved recipe
- Pack size: 400G
- Wonderful sources of protein and vitamins
- Contains dietary fibre to help support healthy digestion
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Chicken 45%, Freshly Prepared Turkey 15%, Carrots (2%), Squash (2%), Pearl Barley (1%), Brown Rice, Apples, Broccoli (1%), Peas, Blueberries (1%), Flaxseed, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Botanicals & Herbs: Golden Rod, Nettle, Aniseed, Celery Seed, Rosehips, Marigold Petals, Cleavers, Seaweed, Alfalfa, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep it in the fridge and use within 2 days.For best before date & batch number see base of tin.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Daily Feeding Guidelines
- It has everything your dog needs to stay healthy. Serve it at room temperature with a bowl of fresh water nearby.
- Dog Size 1-5kg, Grams Per Day: 90-300g
- Dog Size 6-10kg, Grams Per Day: 350-515g
- Dog Size 11-15kg, Grams Per Day: 555-700g
- Dog Size 16-25kg, Grams Per Day: 730-1025g
- Use this chart as a general guide along with your own experience, as the servings can vary with age, breed, exercise and even weather. For overweight dogs, base your daily serving on target weight, not actual weight.
Name and address
- Lily's Letterbox,
- PO Box 59287,
- London,
- NW3 9RJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Need a helping paw?
- lilyskitchen.com
- +44 (0)20 7433 1863
- Lily's Letterbox,
- PO Box 59287,
- London,
- NW3 9RJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|10.5%
|Crude Fat
|5.4%
|Crude Ash
|2.5%
|Crude Fibre
|0.5%
|Moisture
|80%
|Additives
|(per kg)
|Vitamin D3
|200 IU
|Vitamin E
|20mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|25mg
|Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|1mg
|Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate)
|1.4mg
|Iodine (as Calcium Iodate)
|0.75mg
|Locust Bean Gum
|1g
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
|Technological Additives:
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020