Vatika Enriched Coconut Hair Oil 300Ml

Product Description

  • Enriched Coconut Hair Oil
  • Visit us on Facebook/vatikahairoil to learn more about the product that is helping women the world over rediscover naturally healthy, problem free hair.
  • Dandruff? Hairfall? Dryness?
  • Discover unbelievably rich, healthy and beautiful hair with Vatika's advanced phospholipids formula! Vatika Coconut Hair Oil is enriched with the natural goodness of Vitamin E and 7 powerful herbs that combine to help repair existing damage on regular use. It's Soya-Vita complexes boost protein retention to strengthen and protect your hair, restoring complete hair health.
  • Henna, along with other herbs, coats your hair, protects it from oxidation, maintaining its natural colour.
  • Amla, strengthens the roots of your hair, to help maintain their health and natural thickness.
  • The astringent action of Lemon controls sebum flow.
  • Extra nourishment
  • Problem free hair
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Herbal Extract-[Emblica Officinalis (Amla) Fruit, Terminalia Chebula, Terminalia Bellirica, Azadirachta Indica Leaf, Centella Asiatica, Hedychium Spicatum Rhizome, Lawsonia Inermis Leaf], Lecithin (Soya Lecithin), Parfum, Aqua, Milk (Lac), Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Oil, BHT, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Limonene

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Apply Vatika hair oil regularly on your scalp and hair. For best results, leave it on overnight.

Warnings

  • For external use only.

Name and address

  • Mfd for:
  • Dabur International Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 16944,
  • Dubai,
  • U.A.E.
  • Dabur International Ltd,

Return to

  • Dabur International Ltd,
  • 2, Gayton Road,
  • Harrow,
  • Middx,
  • HA1 2XU,
  • UK.
  • www.dabur.co.uk

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For external use only.

great product

been using for decates

