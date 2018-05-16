Vatika Dermoviva Soap Neem 115G

Product Description
- Neem Anti-Bacterial Soap
- Now protect & cleanse your skin the natural way
- Neem with its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal benefits has been used for centuries to address skin problems. It helps clear skin and fight harmful germs and bacteria.
- Vatika Natural Neem Anti-bacterial Soap has the goodness of Neem to effectively cleanse your skin and help remove impurities to leave your skin looking healthy and hygienic.
- Neem
- Known for its deep cleansing properties with extensive anti-bacterial protection
- Tulsi
- Endowed with purifying properties which helps skin stay clear of problems
- Turmeric
- Known to effectively protect from skin problems, making it flawless
- Pack size: 115G
Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Coconut Acid, Myristica Fragrans (Nutmeg) Oil, Cinnamomum Zeylanicum (Cinnamon) Leaf Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Oil, Azadirachta Indica (Neem) Leaf Powder, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Aqua, BHT, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Chlorophyllin-Copper Complex (CI 75810)
Store in a cool and dry place
Country of Origin: United Arab Emirates
- For external use only.
- Mfd. for:
- Dabur International Ltd,
- P.O. Box: 16944,
- Dubai,
- U.A.E.
- Dabur International Limited,
- Dabur International Limited,
- 1 Olympic Way,
- Wembley,
- HA9 0NP,
- UK.
- www.vatikanaturals.co.uk
115g ℮
For external use only.
