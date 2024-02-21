We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Old El Paso Fajita Sauce Mild 340G

£1.82

£0.54/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of jar (43g) contains:
Energy
81kJ
19kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.42g

-

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 190 kJ / 45 kcal

Cooking sauce with tomatoes and peppers for fajitas.
Suitable for Vegetarians
Chilli rating - mild - 1Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Water, Chopped Tomatoes (21%), Tomato Paste, Onion, Flamed Pepper (4%), Red Pepper (4%), Green Pepper (4%), Modified Starch, Sugar, Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate, Citric Acid), Salt, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Spices, Smoke Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 8 portions

Net Contents

340g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

