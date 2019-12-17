Kuchenmeister Marzipan Stollen Bites 275G
Product Description
- Stollen bites with 20% marzipan filling.
- With 20% marzipan filling
- Pack size: 275g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, 13% Raisins, Sugar, Dextrose, Pure Butter Fat, Almonds, Palm Fat*, Glucose-Fructose-Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant: Sorbitols, Wheat Starch, Orange Peels, Lemon Peels, Yeast, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Fully Hydrogenated Palm Fat*, (*Certified Sustainable Palm Oil)
Allergy Information
- This product may contain traces of other Nuts, Eggs and other Milk products
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side of pack
Name and address
- Kuchenmeister GmbH,
- Coesterweg 31,
- 59494 Soest,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.kuchenmeister.de
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g:
|Energy value
|1789 kJ 427 kcal
|Fat
|20 g
|of which saturates
|9,1 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|of which sugars
|30 g
|Protein
|4,9 g
|Salt
|0,40 g
