Kuchenmeister Marzipan Stollen Bites 275G

Kuchenmeister Marzipan Stollen Bites 275G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£1.10/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • Stollen bites with 20% marzipan filling.
  • With 20% marzipan filling
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, 13% Raisins, Sugar, Dextrose, Pure Butter Fat, Almonds, Palm Fat*, Glucose-Fructose-Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant: Sorbitols, Wheat Starch, Orange Peels, Lemon Peels, Yeast, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Fully Hydrogenated Palm Fat*, (*Certified Sustainable Palm Oil)

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain traces of other Nuts, Eggs and other Milk products

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side of pack

Name and address

  • Kuchenmeister GmbH,
  • Coesterweg 31,
  • 59494 Soest,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.kuchenmeister.de

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g:
Energy value1789 kJ 427 kcal
Fat 20 g
of which saturates 9,1 g
Carbohydrate 56 g
of which sugars 30 g
Protein 4,9 g
Salt 0,40 g

