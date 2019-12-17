By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kuchenmeister Roast Apple Stollen Loaf 200G

3.5(3)Write a review
Kuchenmeister Roast Apple Stollen Loaf 200G

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Baked apple flavoured stollen with 11% luxury marzipan filling and 5% dried apple pieces
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, 19% Raisins, Palm Fat*, Sugar, Dextrose, Glucose-Fructose-Syrup, Almonds, Dried Apple Pieces, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Humectant: Sorbitols, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2 Lactylate, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Cinnamon, Rice Flour, Fully Hydrogenated Palm Fat*, (*Certified sustainable Palm Oil)

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain traces of Nuts, Eggs and Milk products

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Best before: see side of pack.

Name and address

  • Kuchenmeister GmbH,
  • Coesterweg 31,
  • 59494 Soest,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.kuchenmeister.de

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesfor 100 g:
Energy value1679 kJ 401 kcal
Fat 19 g
of which saturates 8,7 g
Carbohydrate 52 g
of which sugars 34 g
Protein 4,4 g
Salt0,28 g

German Stollen

5 stars

Excellent. I buy it every year.

Really yummy - but please don't feed to dogs!

5 stars

I've been enjoying these for a few years now, both with apple and the Kuchenmeister ones without. Really yummy. Also, saw the other review - please don't feed these to dogs. The stollen contains raisins, which are toxic to dogs and a small quantity can make a dog very sick, even cause death.

TASTELESS & 'BONE DRY' - WOULDN'T GET IT AGAIN IF

1 stars

TASTELESS & 'BONE DRY' - WOULDN'T GET IT AGAIN IF IT WAS FREE !!! Was 'bone dry' throughout - the apple/marzipan in the loaves was all clumped (I say 'clumped' there was barely any of the added ingredients to be 'clumped' in it !) but was all in one side of the cake - rendering it pretty tasteless throughout. Really was like eating stale bread - sadly, not pleasant at all. I had bought 2 - my dogs got to eat most of both of them ! I presume no-one from Tesco sampled these wares before purchasing them !

