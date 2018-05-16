Vatika Dermoviva Soap Black Seed 115G

Product Description
- Black Seed Clarifying Soap
- Now protect & clarify your skin the natural way
- Black Seed has been known in the ancient cultures of Asia and the Middle East as a powerful herb due to its varied health benefits. A rich source of Vitamins & other essential nutrients, Black Seed helps restore the nutrients to your skin.
- Vatika Naturals Black Seed Clarifying Soap has the goodness of traditional Black seed for your everyday complete skincare. It helps keep skin naturally nourished to give your skin the youthful texture that your desire.
- Black Seed
- Endowed with natural oils that help nourish skin barrier
- Chamomile
- Innately instilled with cleansing properties that help give you soft, smooth and clear skin
- Pomegranate
- Known to strengthen & support your skin and help give it beautiful glow
- Pack size: 115G
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Parfum, PEG-400, Coconut Acid, Nigella Sativa (Blackseed) Extract, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Aqua, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77266
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place
Warnings
- For external use only.
Name and address
- Mfd. for:
- Dabur International Ltd,
- P.O. Box: 16944,
- Dubai,
- U.A.E.
- Dabur International Limited,
Return to
- Dabur International Limited,
- 1 Olympic Way,
- Wembley,
- HA9 0NP,
- UK.
- www.vatikanaturals.co.uk
Net Contents
115g ℮
Safety information
