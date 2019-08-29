By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vatika Black Seed Complete Care Shampoo 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Black Seed Complete Hair Care Shampoo
  • Discover the true herbal recipe for intensive nourishment... Selected from the finest Black Seed from Turkey, Vatika Black Seed Shampoo naturally contains active ingredients that strengthens hair from root to tip and provides extra shine.
  • Black Seed gives extra shine and strength to hair.
  • Turkish black seed
  • Improves strength, shine & texture
  • For weak & malnourished hair
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethiconol, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Nigella Sativa (Blackseed) Extract, Rubus Fruticosus Leaf Extract, Lawsonia Inermis Leaf Extract, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Carbomer, Amodimethicone, Trideceth-12, Cetrimonium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, PEG-90M, Sodium PCA, Tocopheryl Acetate, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Butylparaben, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140 (FD&C Yellow No. 5), CI 17200 (D&C Red No. 33), CI 42090 (FD&C Blue No. 1)

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Massage gently into wet hair & scalp. Rinse thoroughly. Repeat if necessary.

Warnings

  • Avoid direct contact with eyes
  • For external use only

Name and address

  • Dabur International Limited,
  • 6th Floor,
  • First Central 200,
  • 2 Lakeside Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7FQ.

  • www.vatikanaturals.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic made a big difference to my hair.

5 stars

