Tesco Blackberries 350G

not as good as they look
large berrys but hard core inside
Large blackberries and good value for money but wouldn't buy again. Quite sour and many very hard pips- not great in a crumble. Perhaps they are better for smoothies.
these are fabulous
I make blackberry juice,and pour it over my porridge every morning its so healthy full of anthocyanins,a powerful antioxidant
Sour and nasty
Really nasty tasting blackberries. Bought two packs last week. Defrosted them. Not even nice with sugar on them. Taste so different from the fresh.
Great for puddings
Apple and blackberry pie