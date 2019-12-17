By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Blackberries 350G

3.5(5)
Tesco Blackberries 350G
£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy107kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 134kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Whole Blackberries
  • Frozen blackberries
  • Frozen by our growers within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refridgerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in Serbia, Packed in Serbia

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350 g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (80g)
Energy134kJ / 32kcal107kJ / 26kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate5.1g4.1g
Sugars5.1g4.1g
Fibre3.1g2.5g
Protein0.9g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C15mg (19%NRV)12mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Per 100g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

not as good as they look

3 stars

large berrys but hard core inside

Large blackberries and good value for money but w

3 stars

Large blackberries and good value for money but wouldn't buy again. Quite sour and many very hard pips- not great in a crumble. Perhaps they are better for smoothies.

these are fabulous

5 stars

I make blackberry juice,and pour it over my porridge every morning its so healthy full of anthocyanins,a powerful antioxidant

Sour and nasty

1 stars

Really nasty tasting blackberries. Bought two packs last week. Defrosted them. Not even nice with sugar on them. Taste so different from the fresh.

Great for puddings

5 stars

Apple and blackberry pie

