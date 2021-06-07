Crusha Chocolate No Added Sugar 500Ml

Tastes nothing like chocolate. It tastes of carame
Tastes nothing like chocolate. It tastes of caramel with a very strong taste of aspartame. Had one glass and threw it out.
Water, Colour (Plain Caramel, Anthocyanins), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Tri Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame-K)
Once opened keep me in the fridge and use within 1 monthBest Before End: See Cap
Makes 20 milkshakes
Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable Sleeve. Not Recyclable
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 25ml of syrup diluted in 175ml semi skimmed milk
|Energy
|47kJ
|363kJ
|11kcal
|86kcal
|Fat
|0g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|0g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.6g
|9.1g
|of which sugars
|0g
|8.3g
|Protein
|0g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.21g
|*Serving = 25ml syrup and 175ml Semi Skimmed Milk
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Tastes nothing like chocolate. It tastes of caramel with a very strong taste of aspartame. Had one glass and threw it out.