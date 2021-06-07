We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Crusha Chocolate No Added Sugar 500Ml

1(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavour no added sugar milkshake mix with sweeteners
  • Makes 20 milkshakes
  • I'm sugar free!
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Colour (Plain Caramel, Anthocyanins), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Tri Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame-K)

Storage

Once opened keep me in the fridge and use within 1 monthBest Before End: See Cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix me like squash - but with milk*
  • Mix 25ml of Crusha with 175ml of ice-cold, semi skimmed milk.
  • *Makes 20 milkshakes

Number of uses

Makes 20 milkshakes

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable Sleeve. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Crusha,
  • Lynchwood Business Park,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Return to

  • Write to us:
  • Crusha,
  • Customer Services,
  • Lynchwood Business Park,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.
  • Or visit: www.crusha.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 25ml of syrup diluted in 175ml semi skimmed milk
Energy 47kJ363kJ11kcal86kcal
Fat 0g3.1g
of which saturates 0g1.9g
Carbohydrate 2.6g9.1g
of which sugars 0g8.3g
Protein 0g6.2g
Salt 0.07g0.21g
*Serving = 25ml syrup and 175ml Semi Skimmed Milk--

Tastes nothing like chocolate. It tastes of carame

1 stars

Tastes nothing like chocolate. It tastes of caramel with a very strong taste of aspartame. Had one glass and threw it out.

