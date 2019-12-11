Old El Paso Squeezy Sauce Guacamole 240G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 400 kJ / 96 kcal
Product Description
- Guacamole made with avocado, tomatoes and onions.
- Add mouth watering taste and texture to your Mexican meal with Old El Paso dips, toppings and sauces
- Old El Paso Mild or Hot Salsa is great for dipping your Old El Paso Tortilla Chips!
- Why not try Old El Paso Guacamole, Sour Cream or Salsa as the perfect addition to your Fajita wrap for an extra kick of flavour!
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Tastiest served straight from el frigo
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Avocado (14%), Tomatoes (10%), Onions (7%), Cream Cheese, Cream, Modified Corn Starch (contains Sulphites), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Flakes (contains Sulphites), Wheat Flour, Garlic Puree (contains Sulphites), Whey Extract (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Spices, Lime Juice Concentrate (contains Sulphites), Sugar (contains Sulphites), Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators: Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Citric Acid, Dried Jalapeño, Herbs, Dextrose, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Colour: Chlorophyllin, Lutein, Yeast Extract, Caseinate (Milk), Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days. Best before end: see cap.
Produce of
Made in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
- Shake well before use.
Number of uses
Contains 16 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- We welcome your questions or comments
- Freephone 0800 591 223(UK)
- 1800 535 115(ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT.
- UK.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 tablespoon (15g) contains
|%*
|Energy
|400 kJ / 96 kcal
|60 kJ / 14 kcal
|<1%
|Fat
|6.3 g
|0.9 g
|1%
|of which saturates
|2.2 g
|0.3 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|7.4 g
|1.1 g
|<1%
|of which sugars
|1.1 g
|0.2 g
|<1%
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|1.3 g
|0.2 g
|<1%
|Salt
|0.98 g
|0.15g
|2%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 16 portions
|-
|-
|-
