Crusha Strawberry No Added Sugar 500Ml

Crusha Strawberry No Added Sugar 500Ml
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour no added sugar milkshake mix with sweeteners
  • When's your Crusha time?
  • After school with a biscuit!
  • After sports and games!
  • In the morning with cereal!
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Just add to milk!
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Colour (Carmines), Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Tri Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K)

Storage

Once opened keep me in the fridge and use within 1 monthBest Before End: See Cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Makes 20* milkshakes
  • Mix with milk
  • Just mix 1 part Crusha to 7 parts cold semi-skimmed milk!*
  • Quite simply... delicious!

Number of uses

Makes 20 milkshakes

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Crusha,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Return to

  • Give us a shout!
  • www.crusha.co.uk/contact
  • Or write to us...
  • Crusha,
  • Customer Services,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 25ml of syrup diluted in 175 semi-skimmed milk
Energy - kJ10kJ354kJ
- kcal (Calories)3kcal84kcal
Fat 0g3.1g
of which saturates 0g1.9g
Carbohydrate 0g8.5g
of which sugars 0g8.3g
Protein 0g6.2g
Salt 0.03g0.20g
*Serving = 25ml syrup and 175ml Semi Skimmed Milk--
Makes 20* milkshakes--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

