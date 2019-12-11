Crusha Strawberry No Added Sugar 500Ml

Product Description
- Strawberry flavour no added sugar milkshake mix with sweeteners
- When's your Crusha time?
- After school with a biscuit!
- After sports and games!
- In the morning with cereal!
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Just add to milk!
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 500ml
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Colour (Carmines), Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Tri Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K)
Storage
Once opened keep me in the fridge and use within 1 monthBest Before End: See Cap
Preparation and Usage
- Makes 20* milkshakes
- Mix with milk
- Just mix 1 part Crusha to 7 parts cold semi-skimmed milk!*
- Quite simply... delicious!
Number of uses
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Crusha,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 9AY.
Return to
- Give us a shout!
- www.crusha.co.uk/contact
- Or write to us...
- Crusha,
- Customer Services,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 9AY.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 25ml of syrup diluted in 175 semi-skimmed milk
|Energy - kJ
|10kJ
|354kJ
|- kcal (Calories)
|3kcal
|84kcal
|Fat
|0g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|0g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|8.5g
|of which sugars
|0g
|8.3g
|Protein
|0g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.20g
|*Serving = 25ml syrup and 175ml Semi Skimmed Milk
|-
|-
|-
|-
