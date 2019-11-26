Tesco Steak Oven Cut Chips 1.5Kg

these are great chips and we love them
Poor quality.
Can honestly say these have got to be the worst frozen chips I've ever had. A bag full of mostly scrappy little bits and the few decent chips that were in there did not brown at all. Thought I would give them a try but will stick to McCain in future.
very tasty
Very nice chips. Partner thought they were home made Ha ha
Don’t like it.
Lots of small/short pieces.
Would not buy again
Probably the worse chips I've ever had. Certainly not 'fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside'. We cooked them as directed and they looked and tasted like they had been cooked and kept warm for days. We are going to throw the rest of the packet away.
Do not buy!
These are not steak chips and do not resemble the picture in any shape or form - tiny we slivers that just burn and maybe half a dozen actual steak chips. Taste rotten as well - avoid at all costs!
Is there no real potatoe chips to fry anymore?
I do not understand why I am unable to get Real potato chips with no coating of any flavors whatsoever. Just plain chips you can fry. Ok, so it is back to proper potatoes and chip them myself. Oven chips are always coated in something I don't like whatever it is, and taste ghastly
My favourite root vegetable salad!
Yummo! Potato!
Maybe changed the type of potato?
Not the same as previous tesco chips - strange flavour. Maybe a different potato. Did not oven cook well - went strangely brown & dry when cooked the same as previously.
Just awful tesco chips
Poor quality thin not chunky steak chips taste dry ,absolutely rubbish will not buy them again used to love tesco steak chips no idea why they changed these chips or the packaging