Tesco Steak Oven Cut Chips 1.5Kg

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Deep Fry

Instructions: Fry in hot oil (175°C) for 3 - 5 minutes.

Drain well before serving.



Grill

Instructions: Place in a single layer under a pre-heated grill for 13 - 14 minutes. Turn once.



Oven cook

Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7.

For best results oven cook from frozen.

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18 - 20 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

