Tesco Steak Oven Cut Chips 1.5Kg

£ 1.50
£1.00/kg
1/7 of a pack
  • Energy1041kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 754kJ / 179kcal

Product Description

  • Steak cut potato chips.
  • Selected potatoes, thickly cut for a fluffy inside and crispy outside
  • Cook from frozen 20 mins
  • Thick & fluffy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato (95%), Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Deep Fry
Instructions: Fry in hot oil (175°C) for 3 - 5 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place in a single layer under a pre-heated grill for 13 - 14 minutes. Turn once.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7.
For best results oven cook from frozen.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18 - 20 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

This pack contains 7 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/7 of a pack (138g**)
Energy754kJ / 179kcal1041kJ / 247kcal
Fat4.6g6.3g
Saturates0.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate29.3g40.4g
Sugars0.7g0.9g
Fibre3.2g4.5g
Protein3.7g5.1g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

14 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

these are great chips and we love them

5 stars

these are great chips and we love them

Poor quality.

1 stars

Can honestly say these have got to be the worst frozen chips I've ever had. A bag full of mostly scrappy little bits and the few decent chips that were in there did not brown at all. Thought I would give them a try but will stick to McCain in future.

very tasty

5 stars

Very nice chips. Partner thought they were home made Ha ha

Don’t like it.

2 stars

Lots of small/short pieces.

Would not buy again

1 stars

Probably the worse chips I've ever had. Certainly not 'fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside'. We cooked them as directed and they looked and tasted like they had been cooked and kept warm for days. We are going to throw the rest of the packet away.

Do not buy!

1 stars

These are not steak chips and do not resemble the picture in any shape or form - tiny we slivers that just burn and maybe half a dozen actual steak chips. Taste rotten as well - avoid at all costs!

Is there no real potatoe chips to fry anymore?

2 stars

I do not understand why I am unable to get Real potato chips with no coating of any flavors whatsoever. Just plain chips you can fry. Ok, so it is back to proper potatoes and chip them myself. Oven chips are always coated in something I don't like whatever it is, and taste ghastly

My favourite root vegetable salad!

5 stars

Yummo! Potato!

Maybe changed the type of potato?

2 stars

Not the same as previous tesco chips - strange flavour. Maybe a different potato. Did not oven cook well - went strangely brown & dry when cooked the same as previously.

Just awful tesco chips

1 stars

Poor quality thin not chunky steak chips taste dry ,absolutely rubbish will not buy them again used to love tesco steak chips no idea why they changed these chips or the packaging

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

