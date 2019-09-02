By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Battered Cod Fillet Bites 200G

4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Battered Cod Fillet Bites 200G
£ 2.20
£11.00/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy825kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 869kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • Battered cod (Gadus morhua) fillet pieces.
  • Battered Cod Fillet Bites Responsibly Sourced. 100% cod fillet, wild caught by selected fishermen from the seas of the North East Atlantic. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Chunky cod coated in lightly seasoned batter for a crisp bite
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (60%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Palm Fat, Salt, Maize Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 11-13 mins 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 17-20 mins 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (95g**)
Energy869kJ / 207kcal825kJ / 197kcal
Fat9.0g8.6g
Saturates0.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate18.8g17.9g
Sugars0.8g0.8g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein12.3g11.7g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 190g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Golden cod bites in a crunchy batter

5 stars

Great a recent discovery for us in the Tesco chilled range. Lovely chunky bites of proper cod (real fish not preformed) in a golden crispy batter, ready to eat in next to no time. heat your oven before placing them in on a baking tray. My tip is to use a tray that is pierced so they get extra crispy. We eat them with a sweet chilli dipping sauce for a light lunch with shredded lettuce. We eat a pack each for a light lunch because they are so delicious but there is plenty enough to share especially when making up into a proper meal potato and veg.

Fantastic

5 stars

Beautiful every time so easy to cook

More like batter bites, may be lucky if you get a

1 stars

More like batter bites, may be lucky if you get a few scraps of fish in these.

getting a lot of nearly out of date

3 stars

But please check the dates an getting some shopping with i day left to eat fresh food

Great tasting fish bite's

5 stars

I've been buying these for a few months now, because they are delicious and taste just as good if not better than chip shop ones

