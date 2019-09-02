Tesco Battered Cod Fillet Bites 200G

Golden cod bites in a crunchy batter
Great a recent discovery for us in the Tesco chilled range. Lovely chunky bites of proper cod (real fish not preformed) in a golden crispy batter, ready to eat in next to no time. heat your oven before placing them in on a baking tray. My tip is to use a tray that is pierced so they get extra crispy. We eat them with a sweet chilli dipping sauce for a light lunch with shredded lettuce. We eat a pack each for a light lunch because they are so delicious but there is plenty enough to share especially when making up into a proper meal potato and veg.
Fantastic
Beautiful every time so easy to cook
More like batter bites, may be lucky if you get a
More like batter bites, may be lucky if you get a few scraps of fish in these.
getting a lot of nearly out of date
But please check the dates an getting some shopping with i day left to eat fresh food
Great tasting fish bite's
I've been buying these for a few months now, because they are delicious and taste just as good if not better than chip shop ones