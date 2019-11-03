By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bonne Maman Strawberry Mousse 2 X 70G

5(1)Write a review
Bonne Maman Strawberry Mousse 2 X 70G
£ 1.60
£1.15/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry mousse.
  • A mousse of yoghurt and cream prepared with strawberry pieces
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or hydrogenated fat
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Strawberries (31%), Yogurt (26%) (Milk), Cream (18%) (Milk), Sugar, Cornflour, Pork Gelatine, Concentrated Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date: see top of the pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.

Return to

  • If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • Or email: info@bonnemaman.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g
Energy 727 kJ/172 kcal
Fat 7.7 g
of which saturates 4.7 g
Carbohydrates 23 g
of which sugars 22 g
Fibre 0.5 g
Protein 2.4 g
Salt 0.1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

love it big time

5 stars

gorgeously strawberryish

Usually bought next

Bonne Maman Chocolate Mousse 2 X70g

£ 1.60
£1.15/100g

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Bonne Maman White Chocolate Mousse 2 X 70G

£ 1.60
£1.15/100g

Tesco Strawberry Trifles 405G (3X135g)

£ 1.70
£0.42/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here