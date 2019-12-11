By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

4.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G
£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

One tablespoon
  • Energy130kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 865kJ / 204kcal

Product Description

  • Cranberry sauce
  • Tesco Cranberry Sauce VIBRANT & JUICY With whole berries for intense bursts of sweet sharp flavour
  • VIBRANT & JUICY
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cranberry (47%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

13 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy865kJ / 204kcal130kJ / 31kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate49.2g7.4g
Sugars41.8g6.3g
Fibre0.8g0.1g
Protein0.2g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good cooking ingredient.

4 stars

Good cooking ingredient.

Tasty, fresh and delicious

4 stars

This sauce is absolutely delicious. It is high quality, sometimes I add a spoonful to the gravy.

Small pot

4 stars

Good product but in a small amount . One family meal demolished the pot.

Delicious

5 stars

Buy it frequently

Tasty sauce!

5 stars

I really like this sauce - it is a good, tasty one, very fruity. I add a tablespoon of port to give it a luxury taste... yummy!

My go-to Cranberry sauce!

4 stars

I've been using this tangy treat for a while now- it's one of those cupboard staples in our family which would leave our Sunday roast bland unexciting without it. Perfect with roast chicken but goes well with any other meat that tickles your fancy. The only downside is that the berry skins can leave a funny texture and disrupt the natural flow of this delightful condiment. Otherwise, a true favourite.

Great flavour

5 stars

I buy this all year round,goes great with chicken or turkey.

A treat in a jar!

5 stars

This is delicious cranberry sauce! I love it with a Roast on a Sunday if we are having chicken or turkey! We also use it to make a bacon, Brie and cranberry toastie! It is so versatile and really brings delicious ingredients up a notch! It is also super affordable! Fantastic!

Great Value

5 stars

I used this when cooking pork loin steaks in the oven. Covered the steaks with it and cooked for 30 mins!

crannberry sauce

4 stars

a good complement to turkey good

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Bramley Apple Sauce 270G

£ 0.55
£0.20/100g

Offer

Tesco Mint Sauce 185G

£ 0.55
£0.30/100g

Offer

Tesco Creamed Horseradish 185G

£ 0.55
£0.31/100g

Offer

Colman's Bread Sauce Mix 40G

£ 0.50
£1.25/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here