Ainsley Harriott Hot & Sour Soup 3 Pack 60G

3(5)Write a review
£ 1.00
£1.67/100g
Each 220ml serving contains
  • Energy298kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 136kJ /

Product Description

  • Instant szechuan hot & sour cup soup with tomato, carrot, leek, and a kick of chilli
  • We pride ourselves on bringing you flavours from all over the world, some familiar and comforting, others a tad on the exotic side. We'd love to share more with you and hear your stories and ideas. So come and visit us on our social media for videos, recipes, Q & A's, news, competitions, quizzes and more.
  • Ainsley x
  • Calories 70 per serving
  • With tomato, carrot, leek and a kick of chilli
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 60g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Potato Starch, Vegetables (12.4% Tomato, 3.3% Carrot, 1.5% Leek, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Celeriac Powder (Celery)), Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavourings (Milk), Salt, Acid (E330), Malt Vinegar Extract (Barley), Rapeseed Oil, Spices (0.5% Chilli, Turmeric, Ginger), Soy Sauce Powder (Maltodextrin, Salt, Soy Bean, Wheat)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • 1 Empty the contents of one sachet into a cup or mug.
  • 2 Add 200ml of Boiling water and stir well.
  • 3 Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 sachets

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Imported by:
  • Euro Food Brands for the Ainsley Harriott Food Company,
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd.,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Write to us via email: info@ainsley-harriott.com
  • Visit the Ainsley website: www.ainsley-harriott.com
  • Ainsley Harriott Food Company,
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd.,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml (As consumed)Per Sachet 220ml (As consumed)
Energy 136kJ /298kJ /
-32kcal70kcal
Fat 0.2g0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate 6.9g15.1g
of which sugars 3.9g8.5g
Fibre 0.3g0.7g
Protein 0.5g1.1g
Salt 0.68g1.50g
Sodium:272mg599mg
Each sachet provides one serving of approximately 220ml when made up as per instructions--
This pack contains 3 sachets--

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

A bit bland without without added seasong /spice

2 stars

A bit bland without without added seasong /spice

So very tasty.

5 stars

This is the tastiest cup a soup I've ever tried. To make it a bit thicker I put two sachets in one mug.

Disappointing

1 stars

Hot and sour soup is a favourite of mine since trying it in Hong Kong. I nearly always have it at Asian restaurants if it is on the menu. Delighted when I saw this as a cup soup. Disappointed when I tried it though. Neither hot nor sour, the ingredient list bears little resemblance to the packets I bought from Chinese supermarkets in the UK. Shame to see Ainsley Harriott naming stuff after things that it is clearly not.

This soup used to be wheat free now all the variet

2 stars

This soup used to be wheat free now all the varieties have wheat - not a forward thinking move Ainsley and no good fo coeliac sufferers

I like it any time of day... but personally like i

5 stars

I like it any time of day... but personally like it as a bedtime drink, warm and soothing and for me better than a sweet drink. Really yummmmy

