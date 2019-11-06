Ainsley Harriott Hot & Sour Soup 3 Pack 60G

A bit bland without without added seasong /spice
So very tasty.
This is the tastiest cup a soup I've ever tried. To make it a bit thicker I put two sachets in one mug.
Disappointing
Hot and sour soup is a favourite of mine since trying it in Hong Kong. I nearly always have it at Asian restaurants if it is on the menu. Delighted when I saw this as a cup soup. Disappointed when I tried it though. Neither hot nor sour, the ingredient list bears little resemblance to the packets I bought from Chinese supermarkets in the UK. Shame to see Ainsley Harriott naming stuff after things that it is clearly not.
This soup used to be wheat free now all the varieties have wheat - not a forward thinking move Ainsley and no good fo coeliac sufferers
I like it any time of day... but personally like it as a bedtime drink, warm and soothing and for me better than a sweet drink. Really yummmmy