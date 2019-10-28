Ainsley Harriott Thai Chicken & Lemon Grass 3 Pack 69G

Needs wxtra spice of your own then quite good
Contains palm oil
This contains palm oil. Please stop selling products with palm oil until the manufacturers remove it. Please!
Tasty and soothing.
Not a huge fan of cup soups normally, however this has a great flavour. Enjoyed so much I added 2 extra boxes to my shop list. This would be great on a cold evening or if you feel a little under the weather to feel comfort. The flavours work perfectly together and it has a very very mild non overpowering hint of chili. 5*