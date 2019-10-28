By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ainsley Harriott Thai Chicken & Lemon Grass 3 Pack 69G

3(3)Write a review
Ainsley Harriott Thai Chicken & Lemon Grass 3 Pack 69G
£ 1.00
£1.45/100g
Each 223ml serving contains
  • Energy426kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 189kJ /

Product Description

  • Instant Thai style chicken flavour cup soup with ginger, coriander and chilli
  • We'd love to share more with you and hear your stories and ideas. So come and visit us on our social media for ideas, recipes, Q & A's, news, competitions, quizzes and more.
  • Like facebook.com/ainsleyharriottfoods
  • Follow twitter.com/AinsleyFoods
  • Follow instagram.com/ainsleyfoods
  • Visit tinyurl.com/ainsley.co
  • We pride ourselves on bringing you flavours from all over the world, some familiar and comforting, others a tad on the exotic side.
  • With ginger, coriander and chilli
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • Includes 3 serving
  • 101 calories per serving
  • Made with responsibly sourced palm oil
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 69g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Natural Flavourings, Palm Oil, Coconut Milk Powder, Salt, Spices (Onion, 0.7% Ginger, 0.6% Chilli, Turmeric), Rapeseed Oil, Vegetables (Bell Pepper, Leek, Celeriac Powder (Celery)), 1% Chicken Meat, Milk Protein, Maltodextrin, Herbs (0.3% Coriander, 0.1% Lemongrass), Sodium Caseinate (Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • 1 Empty the contents of one sachet into a cup or mug.
  • 2 Add 200ml of Boiling water and stir well.
  • 3 Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 sachets

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Imported by:
  • Euro Food Brands for the Ainsley Harriott Food Company,
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd.,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Write to us via email: info@ainsley-harriott.com
  • Visit the Ainsley website: www.ainsley-harriott.com
  • Ainsley Harriott Food Company,
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd.,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesMade up as per instructions Per 100ml (As consumed)Made up as per instructions Per Sachet 223ml (As consumed)
Energy 189kJ /426kJ /
-45kcal101kcal
Fat 1.5g3.3g
of which saturates 0.9g2.0g
Carbohydrate 7.3g16.4g
of which sugars 0.9g1.7g
Fibre 0.1g0.3g
Protein 0.6g1.3g
Salt 0.57g1.31g
Sodium:229mg526mg
Each sachet provides one serving of approximately 223ml when made up as per instructions--
This pack contains 3 sachets--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Needs wxtra spice of your own then quite good

3 stars

Needs wxtra spice of your own then quite good

Contains palm oil

1 stars

This contains palm oil. Please stop selling products with palm oil until the manufacturers remove it. Please!

Tasty and soothing.

5 stars

Not a huge fan of cup soups normally, however this has a great flavour. Enjoyed so much I added 2 extra boxes to my shop list. This would be great on a cold evening or if you feel a little under the weather to feel comfort. The flavours work perfectly together and it has a very very mild non overpowering hint of chili. 5*

Usually bought next

Ainsley Harriott Hot & Sour Soup 3 Pack 60G

£ 1.00
£1.67/100g

Ainsley Harriott Cream Of Mushroom Soup 3 Pack 75G

£ 1.00
£1.34/100g

Batchelors Cup A Soup Cream Of Vegetable Croutons 4 Pack 122G

£ 1.20
£0.98/100g

Offer

Batchelors Cup A Soup Cream Of Asparagus Croutons 4 Pack 117G

£ 1.20
£1.03/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here